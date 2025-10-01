Fashion saw a moment of tender closure on the 28th of September, 2025: Giorgio Armani presented the last collection designed and curated personally by the late designer himself. The runway, held within the Brera Art Museum in Milan, was a celebration of Armani's five-decade-long design history and a memorial to the visionary whose death earlier in the month had left a void in high fashion .



What began as a 50th anniversary showcase turned into a deeply emotional farewell, a tribute to legacy, craftsmanship, and the power of fashion.

A Show That Became a Tribute

Armani’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection was always intended to mark the 50th anniversary of his brand, a milestone that should call for grandeur and spectacle. However, in 2025, after the designer’s death at the age of 91, the show took on an added layer of significance: it became his final word, his curtain call. The decision to stage it in the courtyard and cloisters of the Brera art museum was symbolic: this was not fashion, but a coming together of art, memory, and heritage.

Lanterns hung for the occasion, providing a gentle, intimate illumination as models walked under the porticoes of the museum. Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi's performance set the emotional mood of the show. The soundscape wasn’t a mere backdrop; it became a voice, amplifying the quiet power of each silhouette.

"Pantelleria, Milan"

Even the name of the collection, "Pantelleria, Milan," suggests dualities of space, memory, and identity. Pantelleria is a Sicilian island in the Mediterranean. Milan was a city that sheltered his creative business. The colour palette followed the emotional trajectory: soft greys gave way to deep blues and dark greens. The colours expressed serenity and strength. The forms leaned toward the loose and airy, favoring movement over rigidity, a respectfully suggestive nod to his preference for refinement without affectation.

On Sunday night, 28 September, Giorgio Armani unveiled the final looks for his signature line. According to Anoushka Borghesi, Armani’s global comms lead, the designs followed choices he made with his team back in late July.

Faces, Roles, and Final Moments

Agnese Zogla, one of Armani’s favorite models, walked solo in an elegant blue gown.

At the show's close, a moment of ritual delivered a powerful emotional punch. Agnese Zogla, one of Armani’s favourite models, walked solo in an elegant blue gown. Then, Armani’s niece Silvana and his life and business partner Leo Dell’Orco, who head the women’s and men’s design lines, respectively, greeted the audience. Among the guests was film director Spike Lee, who was gracious to be asked: "I'm humbled that we were invited to come back to Milano to celebrate his excellency." Cate Blanchett made a personal remark: "Apart from being an incredible designer, he was a humanitarian. He was an incredible philanthropist." Their words elevated the show above fashion into values and humanity.

When a designer unveils his final personally guided collection, fashion enthusiasts observe something greater than what the clothes look like, but also continuity, heritage, and a reference to the future. As quoted in the press release, the brand described this collection as "a testament to style and the end of a cycle, so that new ones may begin." Armani’s passing earlier in September 2025 set the stage for this show to be not only retrospective but prophetic. To design something that embodies closure and possibility is a tall ask; this presentation, in its settings, tone, and gestures, attempted that.

By ending Milan Fashion Week, Armani framed the event itself as a transition: the fashion spotlight moves next to Paris, where new voices will speak. Armani’s last collection, then, becomes both a high watermark and a handover.

The Emotional Texture: Atmosphere Over Excess

What makes this moment so special is not only that it's a closing collection, but also how emotionally charged it was. It was solemn. The lantern-lit courtyard, the muted piano in the background, and the measured stride of the models all signalled care. In a world of fashion theatrics, Armani’s finale felt more like a wake than a party. It acknowledged absence, invited reflection, and celebrated craftsmanship. That modesty, in itself, felt like a signature.