À la carte – Ordering individual items from a menu instead of choosing a fixed meal set. (Somehow Nigerians interpret this as cooking the meal after you placed the order in a restaurant)

Sous chef – The second-in-command in a professional kitchen, right below the head chef.

Mise en place – French for “everything in its place”; it refers to prepping ingredients before cooking.

Julienne – A cutting technique where food (usually veggies) is sliced into thin, matchstick-like strips.

En papillote – A method of baking food inside parchment paper to lock in moisture and flavor.

Confit – Meat (typically duck) slowly cooked in its own fat for tenderness and flavor.