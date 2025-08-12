From al dente to à la Carte, learn what these fancy food terms from around the world really means

Have you ever come across a video where someone was saying things like “al dente” or “à la carte?” and you're wondering what it means?
Or you might have seen it on a restaurant menu, watching a cooking show, or from someone just trying to sound a little bougie in the kitchen, and you're curious to know the meaning?
These terms are not just culinary fluff. Most of them are rooted in the languages and traditions of food-loving cultures like France, Italy, Japan, and Spain.
Here are over 30 popular food terms you should know and what they actually mean.
Italian Food Terms
Al dente – Italian for “to the tooth,” it means pasta (or rice) is cooked just firm enough to have a slight bite.
Antipasto – The traditional starter course in Italy, featuring cured meats, cheeses, olives, and veggies.
Risotto – A creamy, slow-cooked rice dish usually made with broth and stirred continuously.
Pesto – A green sauce made from basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, and olive oil.
Tiramisu – A popular Italian dessert layered with coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese.
French Food Terms
À la carte – Ordering individual items from a menu instead of choosing a fixed meal set. (Somehow Nigerians interpret this as cooking the meal after you placed the order in a restaurant)
Sous chef – The second-in-command in a professional kitchen, right below the head chef.
Mise en place – French for “everything in its place”; it refers to prepping ingredients before cooking.
Julienne – A cutting technique where food (usually veggies) is sliced into thin, matchstick-like strips.
En papillote – A method of baking food inside parchment paper to lock in moisture and flavor.
Confit – Meat (typically duck) slowly cooked in its own fat for tenderness and flavor.
Roux – A mix of flour and fat (like butter) cooked together and used to thicken sauces or soups.
Japanese Food Terms
Umami – Known as the “fifth taste,” umami is the savory, mouth-watering flavor found in soy sauce, mushrooms, and meats.
Sashimi – Thin slices of raw fish, served without rice.
Tempura – Lightly battered and deep-fried seafood or vegetables.
Bento – A single-portion takeout or home-packed meal, often including rice, protein, and veggies.
Teriyaki – A cooking technique or sauce involving soy, mirin, sugar, and often ginger.
Spanish & Latin Food Terms
Tapas – Small plates of food meant for sharing, common in Spanish cuisine.
Paella – A traditional Spanish rice dish often cooked with saffron, seafood, or meats.
Ceviche – Raw fish marinated in citrus juices, commonly served in Latin America.
Quesadilla – A grilled tortilla filled with melted cheese and often other ingredients like chicken or veggies.
Churro – A deep-fried dough stick coated in cinnamon sugar and often dipped in chocolate.
Global Culinary Food Terms
Deglaze – Adding liquid (like wine or broth) to a hot pan to lift stuck-on bits and create a sauce.
Caramelize – Cooking sugars slowly until they turn golden and sweet, used in onions, desserts, and more.
Garnish – An edible topping or decoration added to enhance the appearance and taste of a dish.
Fusion – The blending of culinary styles from different cultures (think sushi tacos or butter chicken pizza).
Umami bomb – A dish or ingredient that’s bursting with savory, mouth-coating flavor.
Now you know the meaning of these food terms, which ones are you using first?
