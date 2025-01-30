The world’s most expensive meal and how much it costs

No matter what you add to that your Egusi soup—even a whale—it will NEVER be the world’s most expensive meal!

This meal goes beyond our average taste buds. It is a high-end dining experience worldwide.

The name of the most expensive meal in the world is known as Le Menu Exceptionnel and its a multi-course feast that’s served at the Maison Pic in France. This luxurious dining experience is the brainchild of chef Anne-Sophie Pic.

What Makes This Meal So Expensive?

The meal features some of the rarest and most expensive ingredients from around the globe. From caviar sourced from the Caspian Sea to blue lobster from the waters of Brittany, these ingredients are not only rare but also meticulously selected for their quality and flavor.

The Michelin-starred chef, Anne-Sophie Pic brings over 20 years of experience to the table. Pic’s expertise and innovative approach to French cuisine elevate the dining experience to a level few others can replicate.

The meal is served in the luxurious Maison Pic restaurant located in Valence, France, which boasts an exclusive and intimate ambiance. Each course is paired with rare vintage wines carefully selected to complement the flavors of the dishes. Some of the wines are as old as the meal itself, adding an extra level of rarity and cost.

How Much Does The Meal Cost?

Le Menu Exceptionnel comes with a price tag of $30,000 per person. Yes, you read that correctly—$30,000 for a single meal. This price doesn’t include the cost of travel, accommodation, or any other expenses, making it even more exclusive.

Dining at this level is reserved for the ultra-wealthy, celebrity elites, and those who are willing to spend extraordinary amounts for the privilege of indulging in such a feast.