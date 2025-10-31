Excitement builds as 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Championships ignite Lagos

The vibrant city of Lagos once again becomes the epicenter of table tennis action as teams from Togo, Benin Republic, and 28 others compete for top honours at the 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships. The tournament, which runs from Thursday, October 30 to November 1, is taking place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

As the first mixed team tournament of its kind in Africa, this year’s edition has attracted over 150 players, all vying for a share of the increased ₦5.5 million prize pool—up from ₦4 million last year, at the three-day championship.

Speaking at the press conference to launch the event, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru emphasized the tournament’s alignment with his youth development philosophy.

“Our youth development philosophy goes beyond classrooms and computer labs. The discipline, focus, and teamwork that make great innovators are the same traits that define great athletes. It was on this belief that we launched the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships in 2024, the first of its kind in Africa, as a platform to celebrate excellence, inclusion, and community spirit through sports,” he said.

He added, “This year’s edition marks an exciting leap forward. The total prize money has been increased by over 37 percent—from ₦4 million last year to ₦5.5 million, as a statement of our commitment to rewarding excellence and encouraging professionalism in sports.”

President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi, praised Senator Abiru for his continued support and sponsorship of the tournament. “We are grateful to the senator for his commitment to youth development and for keeping his promise to stage this event. We hope more stars will emerge from this tournament as we look forward to exciting matches over the next three days,” Oshodi said.

Also speaking, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Adesoji Tayo, described the tournament as a bold and innovative step in African table tennis.

“In 2024, Nigeria became the first African nation to host this prestigious event. This milestone reflects our country’s readiness and the proactive efforts of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation in preparing for qualification and participation in both the 2025 World Mixed Team Cup in Chengdu and the 2028 Olympics,” he said.

Tayo continued, “Last year, table tennis administrators from across West Africa attended the tournament to learn from Nigeria’s pioneering efforts. I’m especially pleased that this year, Benin Republic and Togo are fielding teams, an inspiring testament to the regional growth of the sport, fueled by our leadership.”

