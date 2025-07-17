5 Everyday scams Nigerians are falling for online in 2025

Even savvy internet users can be caught off guard by schemes that mimic familiar apps, social media trends, and online marketplaces. In 2025, criminals leverage deepfake videos, cloned websites, and bogus investment clubs to dupe victims with convincing but fraudulent offers.

Falling prey to these tactics can result in drained bank accounts, identity theft, and ruined credit histories. By recognizing the warning signs of the most prevalent online scams , Nigerians can protect themselves and their families from unnecessary loss.

Below are five of the most widespread traps and how they operate.

1. Fake peer-to-peer lending platforms

Scammers create websites that look like legitimate lending apps offering instant loans with low requirements. After paying an upfront processing fee or sharing personal details, victims never receive funds, yet lose both money and sensitive data.

2. Cloned payment alerts

Fraudsters send messages claiming debit alerts or payment confirmations from your bank. A link to view details leads to a counterfeit login page where credentials are harvested and used to empty real accounts while victims believe they only clicked a routine notification.

3. Impersonation of popular e-commerce sites

Cyber criminals replicate top online stores with identical layouts and pricing. Shoppers place orders and pay with cards or bank transfers only to receive nothing in return. The fake sites vanish before authorities can trace them, and buyers lose both products and funds.

4. Recruitment and work from home schemes

Offers for high-paying remote jobs arrive via social media and messaging apps. Applicants pay for training materials or registration before starting. Once fees are paid, the “employer” disappears and no work or wages materialise, leaving hopeful candidates out of pocket.

5. Deep-fake investment pitches

Con artists use AI-generated video calls and voice impersonations of real entrepreneurs or influencers to pitch hot stock tips or cryptocurrency projects. Investors transfer large sums only to find the channels cut off and the promised returns never delivered.