Estrogen dominance and fibroids? 6 natural remedies for women

Superstar screen goddess, Lupita Nyong'o, opened up about her fibroids diagnosis and experience with the condition in a recent post, coinciding with July as Fibroids Awareness Month.

The actress said that she underwent surgery to remove 30 fibroids from her womb after discovering them in 2014, just when she was basking in the euphoria of her Academy Award win.

Shocking, right?

What's even more shocking is the stats: 8 in 10 black women and 7 in 10 white women will get a fibroids diagnosis in their prime reproductive years, meaning that it's more common than we think.

One of the underlying factors contributing to this has been named: estrogen dominance.

What is estrogen dominance?

It refers to a state where a woman's body has higher levels of the hormone, estrogen compared to the hormone, progesterone.

Women need equal measures of both hormones in their bodies to achieve balance and excellent function.

When estrogen becomes more dominant, progesterone is low, causing hormonal imbalance.

Sometimes, high levels of estrogen may not be a problem because there are women whose bodies can break it down for balance.

But this is not the case for every woman; estrogen can remain at a high level in the body without breaking down, activating issues with the reproductive health system.

While a diagnosis in the form of urine test or blood test may be used to ascertain estrogen dominance in a woman, some dead giveaway signs include:

Fibroids

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Endometriosis

Fatigue

Low libido and

Fertility challenges.

A woman can usually tell on her own if she is struggling with hormonal imbalance if one or more of these are present.

What causes estrogen dominance?

For the most part, there are three suspects whenever the case is estrogen dominance:

Genetics

Environment

Diet

Reversing the condition is therefore very likely when you consider that diet and the environment are two lifestyle-related causes.

If you also look at how fibroids typically shrink in post-menopausal women whose bodies produce less estrogen, it becomes much easier to connect the dots.

5 natural ways to reverse estrogen dominance and reduce fibroid growth

While there are various medical interventions when it comes to getting rid of fibroids, taking control of your reproductive health as a woman doesn't end at visiting the gynaecologist's office.

You can bring about desired change through what you eat, where your mind focuses on, and the activities that fill up your day.

Naturally restore your hormonal balance and keep fibroids at bay through these five ways:

1. Eat more cruciferous vegetables and fibre

Cruciferous veggies can inhibit the growth of fibroids by reducing excess estrogen. [Freepik]

Cabbage, broccoli, kale, and cauliflower are all cruciferous vegetables that work in eliminating excess estrogen in the female body.

Studies have revealed that cruciferous veggies contain a set of compounds known as glucosinolates.

Glucosinolates, when digested in your body, metabolise to two hormone-balancing compounds known as indole-3-carbinol (I3C) and diindolylmethane (DIM).

Here's how they work: They selectively bind to estrogen receptors in your body, regulating the production of the hormone to achieve balance.

Recommended daily intake: Eat 1-2 cups of cruciferous veggies per day to reach your goal of shrinking the fibroids.

How to prepare: Rather than boiling, lightly steam or stir-fry to get the most nutrients from them.

If not as a standalone dish with a piece of grilled mackerel fish or chicken, you can also add them to your regular meals.

Foods rich in fibre include fruits such as oranges, apples, pears, then vegetables, potatoes, beans, peas, and nuts.

When you eat more fibre, your body can break down and pass out excess levels of estrogen, even as far as reducing the absorption of the hormone in the colon.

2. Cut out estrogen-rich foods

Dairy, red meat, processed foods, and refined carbs are estrogen-rich foods that you should avoid in your new, curated diet to reverse estrogen dominance.

They are high in estrogen and consuming them regularly puts you at risk of increased fibroid growth.

Other estrogen-rich foods to avoid include soy, flaxseeds, and foods rich in saturated fats.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to controlling estrogen dominance. [Freepik]

With high levels of estrogen, fat gets deposited in breasts, buttocks, thighs, and pelvis as a way to prepare a woman's body for eventual pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Interestingly, excess fat or obesity in women, especially post-menopausal women, can also stimulate the growth of estrogen.

Reduce food portion size and limit intake of high-fat foods to stabilise your weight and reduce the risk of obesity.

4. Minimise exposure to endocrine disruptors

This has to do with your environment.

There are toxic chemicals in the household items, plastic containers and bags, cosmetics, and even drugs that we are all exposed to daily.

These chemicals disrupt the normal functioning of the body's endocrine system responsible for secreting hormones that are essential to us.

They are called endocrine-disrupting chemicals or hormone-disrupting chemicals; some examples include: Bisphenol A (BPA) commonly found in food storage containers;

Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) which are used in non-stick coatings;

Phthalates commonly found in plastics.

These endocrine disruptors can mimic estrogen in the body, even down to binding to estrogen receptors and activatng estrogenic responses in the body.

For women dealing with hormonal imbalance or estrogen dominance, further environmental exposure from these chemicals is not helpful.

If it is not possible to completely avoid these chemicals, you can still try these to minimise your exposure:

Replace nonstick pans with stainless steel or cast iron cookware;

Avoid plastics, especially those containing BPA and store your food in glass containers instead;

Choose products with fewer chemicals;

Always verify the ingredients of cosmetics and personal care products before using them.

Awareness is the first step when it comes to environmental toxins and hormonal imbalance. Knowing what to use and avoid increases the chances of reversing estrogen dominance.

5. Build an exercise routine

Regular exercise may help in regulating estrogen levels. [Freepik]

Findings from a Public Health Sciences Division study have it that three hours of moderate exercise per week lowers circulating estrogens in post-menopausal women.

A health coach at Parsley Health Los Angeles, Erica Zellner, has also said that women with estrogen dominance can do a combination of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training and cardio.

Zellner added that HIIT should, however, be limited to one to two times a week for better results.

5. Practise stress management

When you are constantly exposed to stress, your body produces the hormone known as cortisol.

If it stays high for a consistent period of time, your body can slowly reduce the production of progesterone, which can cause a spike in estrogen levels.

The longer this happens, the higher your risk of estrogen dominance.

Managing stress doesn't have to be complicated.

You can choose to meditate for at least 15 minutes daily or regularly journal your thoughts and emotions in a safe diary.

Then don't allow anything to interfere with your sleep; it is recommended that women should get at least eight hours of sleep in a day.

Try yoga if you can or consider therapy with a licensed professional.

And also avoid feeding your mind with sad news or content that puts you in a constant state of anxiety.

Take note:

Estrogen dominance is not an irreversible condition. Even the growth of fibroids can shrink with time if you commit to these lifestyle changes.