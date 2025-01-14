7 natural remedies for low estrogen

When estrogen levels drop, it can result in a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, hot flashes, fatigue, decreased libido, and mood swings.

While hormonal therapy is an option, many women are seeking natural remedies to balance their hormones and restore estrogen levels.

This article explores seven natural remedies that can help support healthy estrogen levels.

1. Phytoestrogen-rich foods

Phytoestrogens are plant-based compounds that mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Including foods rich in phytoestrogens in your diet can help balance estrogen levels naturally.

Sources: Flaxseeds, soy products (like tofu and edamame), sesame seeds, chickpeas, and lentils are excellent sources.

Why It Works: These foods contain compounds such as isoflavones and lignans that bind to estrogen receptors in the body, helping to regulate hormonal imbalances.

2. Increase healthy fats

Healthy fats are essential for hormone production, including estrogen. Incorporating certain types of fats into your diet can support your body’s ability to produce hormones naturally.

Sources: Avocados, nuts, seeds (like chia and flaxseeds), olive oil, and fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel.

Why It Works: These fats provide omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients that are essential for hormonal balance and maintaining cell health.

3. Herbal remedies

Certain herbs have been used for centuries to help balance hormones and boost estrogen levels naturally.

Examples:

Black Cohosh: Known to alleviate symptoms of menopause and support hormonal balance.

Red Clover: Contains isoflavones that act as phytoestrogens.

Dong Quai: Often referred to as “female ginseng,” this herb supports estrogen production and improves circulation.

Why It Works: These herbs act as adaptogens, helping the body adapt to hormonal changes and restore balance.

4. Optimise gut health

Your gut plays a crucial role in regulating estrogen levels. A healthy gut microbiome can help process and recycle estrogen more efficiently.

How to Improve Gut Health:

Eat fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir.

Include high-fiber foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Consider taking a high-quality probiotic supplement.

Why It Works: A healthy gut ensures proper estrogen metabolism and helps reduce the risk of estrogen deficiency.

5. Maintain a balanced diet

Consuming a well-rounded diet that includes a variety of nutrients is essential for overall hormone health.

Key Nutrients to Include:

Vitamin D: Found in fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods.

B Vitamins: Present in whole grains, eggs, and leafy greens.

Magnesium: Found in dark chocolate, spinach, and almonds.

Why It Works: These nutrients support the body’s hormonal pathways and play a role in the synthesis of estrogen.

6. Reduce stress levels

Chronic stress can negatively affect hormone production, including estrogen. Managing stress is crucial for maintaining hormonal balance.

Stress-Relieving Activities:

Practice mindfulness or meditation.

Engage in regular exercise like yoga or walking.

Spend time in nature.

Why It Works: Reducing stress lowers cortisol levels, which in turn helps balance other hormones like estrogen.

7. Get enough sleep

Sleep is often overlooked but is essential for hormonal health. Poor sleep patterns can disrupt the body’s natural production of hormones, including estrogen.

Tips for Better Sleep:

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading or meditating.

Why It Works: Adequate sleep allows the body to repair and regulate hormone levels effectively.

Low estrogen can lead to various physical and emotional challenges, but there are natural remedies that can help restore balance and alleviate symptoms.