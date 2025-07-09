Enugu Air is Enugu State’s newly launched commercial airline, unveiled on July 7–8, 2025, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

The inauguration, attended by Governor Peter Mbah and the Minister of Aviation & Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, marked a historic moment for the state’s ambitions to establish itself as a regional aviation hub.

The event included the flag-off of the maiden flight, marking the airline’s first commercial operation. Governor Mbah referred to this as "a giant leap for the state" and “a gold standard for government‑private partnership.”

Minister Keyamo, praising the bold vision, encouraged professionals to avoid political interference and bureaucracy, cautioning specifically:

Do not let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways…

5 Things You Should Know About Enugu Air

1. Second State-Owned Commercial Carrier In Nigeria

The initiative places Enugu State as the second state-owned commercial carrier in Nigeria, following Ibom Air (established in June 2019 by Akwa Ibom State). The airline is being launched under a public-private partnership with XEJet, a fully Nigerian commercial operator, which is currently supporting Enugu Air’s operations while it works through the licensing and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process with the NCAA.

2. Fleet & Starting Routes

Enugu Air begins operations with a fleet of three Embraer jets, specifically from the E170/E190 family, described by the governor as “efficient, elegant birds made for our terrain”. Its initial service connects Enugu–Abuja–Lagos, forming a “golden triangle” of domestic air travel. This domestic service is operated via a temporary partnership with XEJet while Enugu Air completes its AOC certification.

3. Regional Hub & Economic Catalyst

Governor Mbah underlined the airline’s strategy as more than transport, it's an engine for economic transformation. He emphasised that Enugu Air will position Enugu as a connection point between Southeast Nigeria and national/international markets as well as the long-term ambitions which include extending routes to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, as well as international destinations like China, the UK, the US, and Europe.

This vision is also anchored in economic development, like employers across sectors (aviation, logistics, tourism, support services), career pathways for local youth, massive job creation because it projects over 20,000 jobs spanning BRT drivers, hybrid taxis, airport roles, and ride-hailing personnel. As the governor puts it:

Transportation is the lifeblood of any thriving society…

4. Operational Framework & Regulatory Backing

With NCAA oversight, Enugu Air is receiving regulatory clearance to operate via XEJet's certification, pending issuance of its own independent AOC. Emmanuel Ayuba Iza, CEO of XEJet, emphasised that a 24‑month technical partnership is underway during which operational and regulatory foundations are solidified before full independence.

5. National & Global Ambitions

The short-term goals are deepening domestic connectivity beyond Abuja–Lagos, adding hubs like Port Harcourt and Owerri. Medium-to-long-term goals include initiating regional flights across Africa, then globally to economies like China, Europe, the UK, and the US. Strategic partners are also financially backing the airline, which is essential for fleet expansion.