If you walk into any chemist or pharmacy, you’ll likely see people demanding specific drugs without a prescription. Nigerians have normalised the unsupervised use of over-the-counter and prescription medications for "small" illnesses like body pain, lack of sleep, stomach upset, or “toilet infection.”

Beneath all of this lies a silent epidemic of drug misuse, one that leads to organ failure, resistant infections, addiction, and even death. Here are 20 commonly abused drugs in Nigeria , how they’re wrongly used, and the dangerous long-term consequences of this habit:

20 Commonly Abused Drugs In Nigeria

1. Paracetamol (Panadol, Emzor)

Abuse: Taken for every slight headache , waist pain, or tiredness, sometimes several times daily.

2. Vitamin C (Redoxon, Celvite, Vitac-C)

Abuse: Chewed like sweets or taken in excess for glowing skin or general wellness.

3. Flagyl (Metronidazole)

Abuse: Commonly taken after unprotected sex or after using public toilets, without medical confirmation.

4. Ibuprofen (Brufen, Nurofen)

5. Diclofenac (Voltaren, Cataflam)

6. Amoxicillin

Abuse: Taken for colds, coughs, catarrh, most of which are viral, not bacterial.

7. Ampiclox (Ampicillin + Cloxacillin)

8. Alabukun

9. Septrin (Co-trimoxazole)

10. Piriton (Chlorphenamine)

11. Cough Syrup with Codeine (e.g., Benylin with Codeine, Phensedyl)

Abuse: Often misused as a recreational drug for its calming and euphoric effects. Frequently mixed with alcohol, soft drinks, or other substances to get high, especially among young adults.

12. Funbact A / Skineal

Abuse: Rubbed daily or mixed with creams and oils for skin toning or baby skincare

13. Andrews Liver Salt

14. Tramadol

Abuse: Widely misused by young people for “extra energy,” prolonged sex, or to stay high/alert. Often taken with alcohol, energy drinks, or mixed substances.

Used for: Moderate to severe pain relief, especially after surgery or injury

15. Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate)

Diseases: Heart attack, stroke, sudden collapse or death during sex, dangerously low blood pressure, especially when combined with alcohol or other medications

Abuse: Frequently used by young, healthy men to enhance sexual performance and often mixed with alcohol or energy drinks for casual sex or parties.

Used for: Treating erectile dysfunction in men with medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or age-related issues

16. ORS – Oral Rehydration Salt (e.g., WHO-ORS, Dioralyte)

Diseases: High blood pressure, kidney stress or failure, fluid retention, especially in individuals with heart or kidney issues

Abuse: Drunk daily as an “energy drink” or for fun, sometimes chilled or mixed with sweeteners for taste. Some people use it after workouts or when tired, even without fluid loss.

Used for: Rehydration during diarrhoea, vomiting, or dehydration, especially in children and adults

17. Artemether/Lumefantrine (e.g., Coartem, Lonart, Amatem)

Abuse: Widely used for any fever, headache, or body pain without proper malaria testing. Many Nigerians assume every fever is malaria and self-medicate with this antimalarial.

18. Felvin (Piroxicam)

19. Apetamin / Weight Gain Syrup (Contains Cyproheptadine)

Abuse: Taken by young women to gain hips, thighs, and bigger buttocks for body enhancement. Often self-prescribed and mixed with heavy meals or other weight gain products.

Used for: Stimulating appetite in underweight individuals, prescribed in cases of eating disorders or severe weight loss

20. Postinor 2 (Levonorgestrel)

Abuse: Taken repeatedly after every episode of unprotected sex, often used as a routine birth control method rather than in emergencies.

The abuse of common drugs in Nigeria is a ticking time bomb. While these medications are essential when used properly, misuse can be deadly. Self-medication might offer temporary relief, but it often leads to long-term harm.