In Nigeria, self-medication is rampant.
If you walk into any chemist or pharmacy, you’ll likely see people demanding specific drugs without a prescription. Nigerians have normalised the unsupervised use of over-the-counter and prescription medications for "small" illnesses like body pain, lack of sleep, stomach upset, or “toilet infection.”
Beneath all of this lies a silent epidemic of drug misuse, one that leads to organ failure, resistant infections, addiction, and even death. Here are 20 commonly abused drugs in Nigeria, how they’re wrongly used, and the dangerous long-term consequences of this habit:
20 Commonly Abused Drugs In Nigeria
1. Paracetamol (Panadol, Emzor)
Used for: Mild to moderate pain, fever
Abuse: Taken for every slight headache, waist pain, or tiredness, sometimes several times daily.
Side Effects: Liver overload may occur without visible symptoms until the late stages.
Diseases: Silent liver damage, hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, liver failure.
2. Vitamin C (Redoxon, Celvite, Vitac-C)
Used for: Boosting immunity and healing
Abuse: Chewed like sweets or taken in excess for glowing skin or general wellness.
Side Effects: Increases stomach acid and kidney load.
Diseases: Kidney stones, gastritis, stomach ulcers.
3. Flagyl (Metronidazole)
Used for: Bacterial and parasitic infections
Abuse: Commonly taken after unprotected sex or after using public toilets, without medical confirmation.
Side Effects: Nausea, metallic taste, nerve problems.
Diseases: Peripheral neuropathy, antibiotic resistance, severe diarrhoea (C. difficile infection).
4. Ibuprofen (Brufen, Nurofen)
Used for: Inflammation, menstrual cramps, headaches
Abuse: Used casually for hangovers, mild headaches, and joint pain.
Side Effects: Damages stomach lining, affects kidney function.
Diseases: Stomach ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney disease.
5. Diclofenac (Voltaren, Cataflam)
Used for: Arthritis, back pain, sprains
Abuse: Swallowed for every waist, neck, or joint ache.
Side Effects: Increases blood pressure, strains kidneys.
Diseases: Hypertension, kidney failure.
6. Amoxicillin
Used for: Bacterial infections like sore throat, pneumonia
Abuse: Taken for colds, coughs, catarrh, most of which are viral, not bacterial.
Side Effects: Allergy, rash, resistance
Diseases: Drug-resistant infections, treatment failures, superinfections.
7. Ampiclox (Ampicillin + Cloxacillin)
Used for: Respiratory or skin infections
Abuse: Used casually for “toilet infections” and typhoid without tests.
Side Effects: Skin reactions, diarrhoea, resistance
Diseases: Ineffective treatment, antibiotic resistance.
8. Alabukun
Used for: Headaches, fever
Abuse: Mixed with alcohol, soft drinks, as a “cleanser” or hangover cure.
Side Effects: Blood thinning, stomach lining irritation
Diseases: Peptic ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, and low blood clotting.
9. Septrin (Co-trimoxazole)
Used for: Urinary and respiratory tract infections
Abuse: Taken blindly for typhoid or toilet infections
Side Effects: Severe skin reactions, reduced blood cell production
Diseases: Stevens-Johnson syndrome, anaemia.
10. Piriton (Chlorphenamine)
Used for: Allergies
Abuse: Used as a sleeping pill or weight gain booster
Side Effects: Severe drowsiness, confusion
Diseases: Memory loss, blurred vision, poor coordination.
11. Cough Syrup with Codeine (e.g., Benylin with Codeine, Phensedyl)
Used for: Suppressing severe cough and relieving throat irritation
Abuse: Often misused as a recreational drug for its calming and euphoric effects. Frequently mixed with alcohol, soft drinks, or other substances to get high, especially among young adults.
Side Effects: Extreme drowsiness, slow reflexes, slurred speech, constipation, dependency
Diseases: Kidney failure, liver disease, respiratory depression, clinical depression, and addiction
12. Funbact A / Skineal
Used for: Skin infections
Abuse: Rubbed daily or mixed with creams and oils for skin toning or baby skincare
Side Effects: Skin thinning, fungal overgrowth
Diseases: Steroid acne, permanent stretch marks, skin infections.
13. Andrews Liver Salt
Used for: Bloating, indigestion
Abuse: Used frequently for “cleaning stomach” or after overeating
Side Effects: High sodium levels, potassium drop
Diseases: Hypertension, heart strain, metabolic imbalance.
14. Tramadol
Used for: Moderate to severe pain relief, especially after surgery or injury
Abuse: Widely misused by young people for “extra energy,” prolonged sex, or to stay high/alert. Often taken with alcohol, energy drinks, or mixed substances.
Side Effects: Drowsiness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, dizziness, dependence
Diseases: Brain damage, kidney failure, heart attack, respiratory depression, and long-term addiction
15. Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate)
Used for: Treating erectile dysfunction in men with medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or age-related issues
Abuse: Frequently used by young, healthy men to enhance sexual performance and often mixed with alcohol or energy drinks for casual sex or parties.
Side Effects: Headaches, dizziness, nasal congestion, blurry vision, nosebleeds, heart palpitations
Diseases: Heart attack, stroke, sudden collapse or death during sex, dangerously low blood pressure, especially when combined with alcohol or other medications
16. ORS – Oral Rehydration Salt (e.g., WHO-ORS, Dioralyte)
Used for: Rehydration during diarrhoea, vomiting, or dehydration, especially in children and adults
Abuse: Drunk daily as an “energy drink” or for fun, sometimes chilled or mixed with sweeteners for taste. Some people use it after workouts or when tired, even without fluid loss.
Side Effects: Nausea, bloating, salty taste, electrolyte overload
Diseases: High blood pressure, kidney stress or failure, fluid retention, especially in individuals with heart or kidney issues
17. Artemether/Lumefantrine (e.g., Coartem, Lonart, Amatem)
Abuse: Widely used for any fever, headache, or body pain without proper malaria testing. Many Nigerians assume every fever is malaria and self-medicate with this antimalarial.
Side Effects: Bitter taste in the mouth, dizziness, nausea, liver strain
Diseases: Liver damage, misdiagnosis of underlying illness, drug-resistant malaria (due to incomplete doses or unnecessary use)
18. Felvin (Piroxicam)
Used for: Pain relief, inflammation
Abuse: Used for menstrual pain, general body pain
Side Effects: Stomach bleeding, kidney load
Diseases: Chronic kidney disease, peptic ulcers, bleeding tendencies.
19. Apetamin / Weight Gain Syrup (Contains Cyproheptadine)
Used for: Stimulating appetite in underweight individuals, prescribed in cases of eating disorders or severe weight loss
Abuse: Taken by young women to gain hips, thighs, and bigger buttocks for body enhancement. Often self-prescribed and mixed with heavy meals or other weight gain products.
Side Effects: Constant sleepiness, abnormal and rapid weight gain, dizziness, low blood pressure
Diseases: Liver enlargement, hormonal imbalances, menstrual irregularities, heart strain, and risk of fatty liver disease
20. Postinor 2 (Levonorgestrel)
Used for: Emergency contraception (within 72 hours of unprotected sex)
Abuse: Taken repeatedly after every episode of unprotected sex, often used as a routine birth control method rather than in emergencies.
Side Effects: Irregular menstrual cycles, breast tenderness, nausea, weight gain, and fatigue.
The abuse of common drugs in Nigeria is a ticking time bomb. While these medications are essential when used properly, misuse can be deadly. Self-medication might offer temporary relief, but it often leads to long-term harm.