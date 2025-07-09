Love garri? Us too. Garri is a staple food in Nigeria and very versatile. It could be soaked in cold water with sugar and groundnuts, or served hot with ewedu and stew. Garri is cheap, filling, and always within reach. And for many, it’s survival food. But here’s the truth most people are not ready to hear: drinking garri every day can slowly damage your health. We’re not trying to sound dramatic. This is a fact. Daily consumption, especially from poorly processed sources, can expose you to some health risks. Wanna know more? Keep reading.

1. Garri contains cyanide. Yes, actual poison

Garri is processed from cassava, a root that naturally contains cyanide . When improperly processed, these compounds break down into hydrogen cyanide, a highly toxic substance that can cause poisoning. Cyanide affects the body by interfering with the way your cells use oxygen, and in large or repeated doses, it can kill. According to Dr. Boniface Okolo, a medical expert interviewed by Daily Trust , drinking garri that’s poorly processed or contaminated can increase the risk of cyanide poisoning. He warned that repeated exposure could lead to long-term consequences like tumour development in the thyroid gland or other chronic conditions.

"Improper processing is a common cause of cyanide poisoning, which can lead to symptoms like dizziness, headache, vomiting, and in severe cases, tumour development in the thyroid gland."

Daily garri overexposure may quietly cause cumulative cyanide toxicity, leading to chronic health issues over time and eventual death.

2. It’s mostly carbs, and that’s not good every day

Garri is high in calories but low in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It fills you up, yes , but it doesn’t nourish you. When you consume garri frequently without balancing it with other nutrient-dense foods, it can lead to malnutrition or hidden hunger, where the body lacks essential nutrients despite eating regularly. For children, pregnant women, or those with limited access to variety in their diets, this can be especially dangerous, increasing the risk of stunted growth, weakened immunity, and fatigue.

3. Risk of goitre and thyroid issues Cyanide from improperly processed cassava can convert into thiocyanate, a compound that interferes with the body’s ability to absorb iodine, a nutrient essential for healthy thyroid function. Over time, this can cause goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland, and other hormonal imbalances. This is especially risky for people living in areas where iodine deficiency is already common, and where garri is consumed daily without proper dietary supplementation.

4. Eye problems are a real risk

Chronic cyanide exposure has been linked to optic nerve damage, especially among people who consume large quantities of cassava-based foods. There’s been a correlation between excessive cassava consumption and a condition known as tropical ataxic neuropathy, which affects the eyes and nervous system. While this is more common in areas of extreme poverty and poor cassava processing, it’s still worth noting that the risk increases with frequent, long-term exposure.

5. You might be drinking contaminated garri

Garri sold in open markets is often exposed to dust, rodent droppings, and other contaminants. When you soak it without cooking or boiling, you’re also consuming anything that might have settled into it, including microbes or dirt particles. This raises concerns about foodborne illnesses and poor hygiene.

6. Potential links to chronic diseases Chronic low-level cyanide exposure and refined-carb diets are tied to long-term health challenges, including: Increased heart disease risk

Poor blood sugar control and insulin resistance

Worsening migraines or headaches