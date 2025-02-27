Does body count really count in relationships?

Does body count really count? Some people believe it’s a big deal, while others think it’s just a number that shouldn’t matter. In Nigeria, where cultural and religious values play a big role in relationships, many people, especially men, still see a partner’s past as important. They want to know how many people you’ve been with before them.

But does knowing your partner’s body count change anything about who they are today? Should we really judge people based on their past? Or should we focus on the present and build something meaningful? First, let’s address a few things.

Why do people care about body count?

The idea that someone’s past defines them is deeply rooted in societal expectation. Many people believe that a lower body count means someone is more "pure" or "loyal." Some men think a woman with fewer partners will be more committed, while some women worry that a man with too many partners might be a playboy and unwilling to settle down.

However, past relationships and experiences don’t always define how someone will behave in the future. A person who has had many partners can be loyal, and someone with a low body count can still cheat or have bad relationship habits. A person can choose to be faithful and dedicated regardless of their past. What truly matters is how they treat you now, how they communicate, and whether they are emotionally available, not how many partners they’ve had in the past.

The double standards around body count