Tall, dark, and handsome: The Nigerian woman’s wishlist, but what about the short kings?

Tall, dark, and handsome is the holy trinity of physical traits many Nigerian women claim to desire in a man. If you’ve ever sat through a typical spec conversation among ladies, this phrase will likely pop up. Even fair-skinned men don't get enough love because “why are you yellow as a man?” but today is not about them, today we’re stepping into more controversial waters—short men.

NOTE: A height of 5'7" (170 cm) or less is generally considered short for a man.

When a Nigerian woman starts to describe the kind of man she wants to settle down with, “tall” is almost always there. “He must be tall” has become so ingrained in the national dating vocabulary that you’d think height equates to loyalty, ambition, or emotional intelligence. And yet, despite all this tall talk, short men are getting married every Saturday!

Who is marrying them? It's these same women who previously swore they could never be caught dead with a short man. So, the real question is: are Nigerian women delusional when they omit short men from their list? Are they settling for the short men or are their silent compromises no one wants to admit to?

Do the short men have to come with add-ons like money, charisma, fine face before they get a chance? If you're a short man reading this, do you wonder if your partner settled for you? To answer these questions, we spoke to seven Nigerian women across different backgrounds. We asked them three simple questions:

Can you date a short man? On what condition will you date a short man? Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like?

Here’s what they had to say: (I changed their names to maintain anonymity.)

Geraldine

Can you date a short man? Yes.

On what condition will you date a short man? Height is really not a big deal for me. The quality of a man's character is. So, I will only date a short man in this instance if he has impeccable character traits.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like?

No, but I almost did. He was a short Yoruba man, and honestly, he was no different from tall men who have zero understanding of what it takes to be a real man.

Tall o, short o—all of them dey gba.

Bimpe

Can you date a short man? Right now? Absolutely not.

On what condition will you date a short man?

Honestly, if a man is shorter than 5’7”, he shouldn’t even try; I won’t entertain any advances. I won't, under any circumstances... I'm not tall, adding someone my height or a little taller than me means we're having midgets as babies. I'm 5.3" and I would only date him if he's at least 4 inches taller than me and ticks all my boxes.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like? Nope. Never. And it’s not on my to-do list.

Hafusat

Can you date a short man? Once upon a time, yes. But now? No.

On what condition will you date a short man? I used to be open-minded, but after dating a tall guy, my preferences changed. Suddenly, short men just didn’t “do it” for me anymore. Men will ruin you! Maybe it was the comparison. Maybe I was still in love with the tall guy. E be like when you taste coldstone and it’s readily available…then you dey bring fanyogo.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like? Yes, ⁠but it was after the tall guy, and it was weird for me. But real talk, if a man has money, wife full ground. Tall or short, someone will marry them.

Kendra

Can you date a short man? No. And if I do, it has to come with conditions.

On what condition will you date a short man?

He has to be very rich, very handsome, slim with no potbelly, and born again. I’m short myself, so dating someone even shorter than me? That’s “ short put .” I can’t do that to myself.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like? No. I haven’t even come close. I need at least average height.

Elizabeth

Can you date a short man?

No, I generally wouldn’t prefer to date a short man because I’m already quite short myself. Height is a factor I naturally consider when it comes to physical attraction and presence. However, that’s not a rigid rule it’s just a preference.

On what condition will you date a short man?

If I meet a short man who possesses the qualities I deeply value in a life partner such as being godly, kind, emotionally intelligent, competent, secure, and thoughtful, then I would consider it. For example, if he shows strong spiritual leadership, supports my goals, communicates well, and we have a deep emotional connection, height might become a secondary issue. Imagine a scenario where we start off as colleagues or collaborators on a shared project, and through time I come to admire his values, consistency, and the way he treats others, including me. In such a case, his character could outweigh physical attributes. I believe attraction can grow when you're aligned in purpose, values, and emotional connection.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like? No, I haven’t dated a short man, so I can’t speak from direct experience. But I’m open-minded enough to know that meaningful relationships aren’t always built on physical preferences, and every individual deserves to be considered beyond surface traits.

Doris

Can you date a short man? Yes.

On what condition will you date a short man? I really have to like his person. That’s it.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like?

Yes, and there was no real difference compared to dating a tall guy. I am 5 ft 11 inches, so it’s all about the connection and personality for me.

Oghenerume

Can you date a short man? I can't date a short man, I am short and I dont find them attractive.

On what condition will you date a short man? If he has a fine face, kind, wealthy and romantic. And if he treats me really well, I can try and ignore the height.

Have you ever dated a short man? What was the experience like? I have dated a short man, and the experience was okay because he was kind to me. I actually didn't even notice the height because the relationship was a good one.

So, where does that leave us? The verdict is mixed. Some women swear by height, others say they’ve dated short men and found no difference. And a few openly admit they’d only consider a short man if he came with impressive “extras”.