Cohabitation: Who benefits most - the man or the woman?

Cohabitation became a trending topic on Nigerian Twitter, all thanks to one tweet.

For those who don't know, Cohabitation is when two people live together while they are in a relationship. In a typical Nigerian setting, cohabitation means the lady moves in with her boyfriend and they share a home and daily life.

The main point of that tweet was to enforce that cohabitation can't help one truly know one's partner. But the conversation quickly shifted to a debate on who loves/wants cohabitation more.

Men argued that women are the ones who subtly kickstart cohabitation by leaving things behind at their man’s place when they come over for a short stay to 'mark their territory'. A wig here, a pair of panties there, an eyeliner over there — slowly turning it into their 'home.'

Women fired back, claiming that men actually want cohabitation more because they get all the perks—constant sex, home-cooked meals, and the responsibilities typically expected of a wife.

Men argued further that once a woman sees you living comfortably, she’ll move in without hesitation. They insisted that most men are actually against cohabiting. For example, when a woman stays over for a few days, the guy might start asking when she’s leaving, only for her to guilt-trip him with lines like, “You want me to leave so you can bring your side chics, abi?”

In many cohabitation situations, the man often handles most of the financial responsibilities—paying the rent and providing food, though sometimes both partners could contribute. The woman typically takes on more of the household duties, like cooking, going to the market, and managing day-to-day chores.