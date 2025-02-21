Desperados ignites Ikeja City Mall with Latin Vibes

On the 15th of February, 2025, Desperados brought the vibe to Ikeja City Mall with an electrifying trade sale celebrating the brand’s “Beer with a Latin Vibe” campaign.

The event, which was held at Shoprite, was more than just a product showcase; it was an immersive experience that blended music, dance, and flavoured beer to re-establish Desperados as the leader in the flavoured beer sector.

The excitement was palpable as Desperados rolled out its eye-catching new display unit. This unveiling marks the beginning of a strategic expansion across key modern trade stores in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, setting the stage for Desperados to become the go-to beer for Gen Z consumers looking for a bold and dynamic drinking experience.

The interactive nature of the event ensured that shoppers were not just spectators but active participants. Inspired by the new campaign video- Guao Guao by Ovy On The Drums and Micro TDH , a dance challenge encouraged attendees to show off their best Latin-inspired moves.

Winners walked away with exclusive branded merchandise, adding extra excitement to the experience. The energy was contagious, drawing in shoppers who were eager to join the festivities and engage with the brand.

No Desperados event would be complete without a taste of the main attraction, the beer itself. Shoppers were treated to chilled 33cl cans of Desperados, allowing them to savour the unique blend of beer infused with aguardiente notes.

As the brand continues to push boundaries and redefine the beer experience, one thing is certain - Desperados remains committed to bringing big vibes, big energy, and unforgettable moments.