Creativity wins with minimalist handcrafted antique pots that blend history, IT-driven design, and modern elegance

Nigerian home and lifestyle brand, Oriental Effect, rooted in creativity and artistry, has launched its newest collection: handcrafted antique pots that fuse minimalism, Mediterranean influence, and traditional Nigerian craftsmanship.

Each piece in the collection reflects techniques passed down from ancient cities across Nigeria, blending history, IT-driven design, and modern elegance.

These are not just décor pieces; they’re story-rich artefacts designed to elevate modern spaces and spark meaningful conversations.

Antique pots by Oriental Effect.

“Our pots are more than just decor accessories, they are creative art pieces,” said the team. “Each of the pieces you see is carefully and intentionally crafted from the planning phase to the design execution and even down to marketing.”

How it all began

The journey didn’t start off smoothly.

Not only were there challenges with sourcing the best-quality materials, but the iteration stage ran into multiple phases of trial and error.

“A lot of research had to be carried out, countless rounds of trials and errors had to be done. A lot of resources had to be used in order to arrive at the quality of pots we have. But it was worth every step because it helped us build a product line we're truly proud of.”

What makes them special

The pots are uniquely handcrafted to perfection. Even better is that they are all exclusive pieces.

“Nothing is random, the design process is carefully thought through to arrive at what you see,” the team added. “Even though we try to achieve consistency and perfection in their designs, because they are handmade, no two are exactly the same, which gives them a sense of individuality. The textures, finishes, and shapes are intentionally selected or designed to evoke a feeling in the owner and the owner’s space.”

Why you need them

Interior decor has evolved over the years to accommodate warm and soft furnishings that create an ambience of luxury and style.

“With the current trend toward warm, soft, neutral interiors, we believe our pots fill an important gap in the market,” the team highlighted. “Rather than spending excessively on imported pots, designers and homeowners can now find beautiful, high-quality antique style pots locally at Oriental Effect by walking into our store or placing an online order.

“The pots were designed to target the set of people that want distinct and unique pieces. We intentionally have a wide range of designs and there must be one within our collection that would fit any space.”

The brand, which began as a cake company, has successfully transitioned into the niche of pots and plants as an interior decor accessory business.

“It was really a collaboration of like-minded individuals who shared a passion for value creation and business. Over time, that passion evolved into what Oriental Effect is today.”

And that’s why they are passionate about meaning-making. Their hope is for anyone who comes in contact with the brand to feel the “intentionality behind the business.”