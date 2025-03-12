Shopping for a bra can be frustrating. You walk into a store, stare at endless bras, and wonder if you'll ever find the perfect fit. Maybe you grab one in your usual size, try it on quickly, and head to the checkout. But later, you realise it’s digging into your shoulders, riding up your back, or just not giving you the support you need.

Truth is, most women are wearing the wrong bra size without even knowing it. A poorly fitting bra can ruin your outfit, make you uncomfortable, and even cause pain. But these issues can be fixed. Here are five of the biggest mistakes women make when buying a bra and how to avoid them. 1. Buying the wrong size One of the biggest mistakes women make is assuming they know their size without getting measured. Bra sizes change over time due to weight changes, pregnancy, or even aging. A bra that fit you perfectly last year might be too tight or too loose now. Don’t just go by the size on the tag, different brands have slightly different sizing, so always try it on before you buy.

2. Choosing style over comfort

It’s easy to fall in love with a bra just because it looks pretty. But a beautiful bra that’s uncomfortable will sit in your drawer unused. The best bra is the one that makes you feel good, not just the one that looks good.

So, prioritise comfort first. Look for soft, breathable fabrics, wide straps for support, and underwires that don’t dig into your skin. If it feels even slightly uncomfortable in the store, it will only get worse throughout the day. 3. Ignoring the band fit Many women focus only on cup size and forget about the band. But the band does most of the work in supporting your breasts, not the straps. If the band is too loose, your bra will ride up. If it’s too tight, it will feel uncomfortable and leave marks on your skin. When trying on a bra, fasten it on the loosest hook. If it feels snug but comfortable, it’s a good fit.

Over time, bras stretch, so you can tighten the hooks as needed. If the band is riding up your back, it’s too big. If it’s digging in uncomfortably, it’s too small.

4. Not trying it on with clothes A bra might seem perfect when you first test it out, but does it work with your actual outfits? Some bras create visible lines under tight shirts, while others don’t offer enough lift under dresses. Try your bra under different types of clothing before making a final decision. Wear a fitted top when you go shopping so you can check for smoothness, lift, and overall shape. 5. Sticking to one type of bra

Many women find one bra style they like and stick with it for years. While having a favourite is great, different outfits require different bras. A sports bra won’t work under a dress, and a lacy bralette may not give enough support for daily wear. Build a small collection of bras for different needs; a T-shirt bra for daily wear, a strapless bra for off-shoulder outfits, and a sports bra for workouts. Having options will make dressing up so much easier.