These common apartment issues could be a threat to your life

The value of human life is priceless. It is, therefore, necessary to be careful of certain threats that can endanger it.

These threats are present in your apartment buildings, within or around. It is worthy to note that they are quite common and can, as a result, appear normal when they are, in fact, dangerous.

Here are the common set-ups in your homes that are dangerous and could be a threat to your life.

1. Water tanks placed on the roof of the building

While water tanks are often placed on the roofs of buildings for a consistent water pressure supply and sustained distribution, it can be dangerous and life-threatening because it exerts weight on the house.

Many roofs are not designed to carry such amount of load and can, therefore, crash, leading to a major accident which can sometimes be fatal.

Tanks should be raised above the building and not directly placed on the roofs.

2. Close proximity to gas pipeline

Apartments that have close proximity to a gas pipeline can be dangerous due to the risk of explosions, fires, and potential health issues. Natural gas is flammable and can ignite easily, leading to explosions if there's a leak or rupture. Also, exposure to natural gas and its components can cause severe health problems.

3. Generator spots in enclosed places, or close to windows

Using generators in enclosed spaces or near windows is extremely dangerous due to the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

CO is a colourless, odourless gas produced by generators that can be lethal if inhaled in sufficient quantities.

And in enclosed areas like garages or basements, CO can build up to dangerous levels, even with open doors or windows.

These threats may seem normal and maybe harmless. But they should not be taken lightly as they could cause loss of lives.