5 animals named after celebrities

Usually, animals are named after their looks, behaviours, or the places they live. But sometimes, scientists name new species after famous people.

Over the years, researchers have honoured celebrities by naming animals after them. It could be their contribution to art, science, or even just because the scientist happens to be a fan.

Here are five animals named after famous people:

1. Beyoncé’s Fly

Meet Scaptia beyonceae, a striking species of horsefly from Australia. This fly was named after Beyoncé because of its golden rear end, which reminded scientists of her glamorous style. Even in nature, Queen Bey reigns supreme!

2. David Bowie’s Spider

Heteropoda davidbowie is a bright orange spider found in Malaysia, named after the legendary musician. Its bright colours remind people of Bowie’s iconic Ziggy Stardust era.

3. Barack Obama’s Lizard

Obamadon gracilis is an extinct species of lizard that lived around 40 million years ago. This toothy reptile was named after Barack Obama to honour his inspiration and leadership.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Beetle

Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi is a tiny beetle discovered in Borneo. The scientists who named it wanted to recognise DiCaprio’s efforts in environmental conservation.

5. Shakira’s Wasp

Aleiodes shakirae is a wasp species named after the Colombian singer Shakira. This wasp’s movement when laying eggs reminded scientists of her iconic hip-shaking dance moves.