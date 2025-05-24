Children’s Day giveback - how to involve kids in acts of kindness

Children’s Day is often associated with fun, games, and celebrations, but what if it could also be a day of giving, not just receiving? In today’s world, raising kind, empathetic children is more important than ever.

But how best can you teach your children compassion? I say by involving them in acts of kindness, especially on a day that celebrates them.

Here’s how you can make this Children’s Day more meaningful by helping your kids give back to others - and enjoy it.

1. Donate Toys and Clothes to Less Privileged Children

Let your child choose a few gently used toys, clothes, or books they no longer need. Explain that they’re going to make another child happy. Together, you can visit an orphanage, IDP camp, or charity home in your community. This teaches them that giving is just as joyful as receiving.

2. Make Care Packs for Street Children

You don’t need a big budget. Pack small bags with essentials like soap, toothbrushes, biscuits, sachet water, and a kind note. Let your kids help assemble and distribute them. This practical act helps them see the humanity in others and appreciate their blessings.

3. Visit a Children’s Hospital or Orphanage

Organise a visit to a local children’s hospital or orphanage. Let your child participate by reading stories, singing songs, or simply offering a smile. Bring snacks or little gifts (with the organisation's approval). You kids will forever remember the feeling and will be grateful for the smallest blessings they get.

4. Community Clean-Up with a Twist

Turn giving back into a game. Choose a nearby street or playground and do a mini clean-up. Provide gloves and small trash bags, and make it a fun competition. Reward their efforts with a picnic or homemade treat afterward. This encourages responsibility and care for their environment.

5. Write Letters or Drawings of Hope

Get paper and crayons and have your child write a kind message or draw cheerful pictures. Deliver these to children in hospitals or shelters. A simple message like “You’re strong and amazing!” can lift someone’s spirit far more than we realise.