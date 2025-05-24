Children's Day activities to keep your children excited this season

This morning, while getting ready to leave for work, my nephew, in his usual playful mood, asked if I could buy him an aeroplane. We were amused.

What can a 7-year-old need an aeroplane for? I gently tapped his chin and asked why he wanted that. He gently replied that Tolu’s dad would get him one for Children's Day.

It became instantly obvious that Tolu’s dad had made another false promise to his son. But while we laughed about it, something struck me. This is a special day for children, and they deserve to enjoy every bit of it.

Yes, they'll be on school break, but that's mostly just it. They deserve intentional care and attention from us during this period, the only people they know as family.

This event and the series of thoughts that followed have prompted me to write a guide for parents who may be struggling to find the right activities to keep their children excited about Children's Day.

Here, take a look at my suggestions.

1. Organise a Backyard Carnival

This one is pretty simple and budget-friendly. You can just turn your compound or neighborhood into a mini fairground! Set up simple games like sack races, egg-and-spoon races, and musical chairs. Decorate with colorful balloons and offer local snacks like puff-puff, chin chin, and Zobo. Invite a few friends and neighbors to join the fun.

2. DIY Arts and Crafts Session

Bring out your child's creative side with a do-it-yourself arts and crafts session. Provide crayons, paper, glue, scissors, and recycled materials. Encourage them to make greeting cards, bead necklaces, or paint their favorite animals. You can even invite a few of their friends to join the party. Most importantly, remember to tell them how good their finished work looks. This will do a lot to their confidence.

3. Explore Nigerian Culture Together

Children’s Day is a great opportunity to teach kids about their heritage. Dress them in traditional attire and teach them local dances or folk songs. Share stories from different ethnic groups, prepare native meals together, or visit a nearby cultural center. Just be creative and ensure you provide them enough to eat and drink.

4. Picnic in the Park

Take the celebration outdoors with a family picnic in a local park. There are so many beautiful parks that don't cost much. Pack homemade jollof rice, fried chicken, and fruits. Don’t forget a mat, toys, and sunscreen. Let them play with other children and make new friends all the way.

5. Mini Charity Drive

What better way to teach your children about charity than doing it with them? And since Children’s Day is also about sharing, it offers you the perfect opportunity to teach them valuable lessons. Encourage your children to pick out toys, books, or clothes they no longer use and donate them to a nearby orphanage or less privileged children.