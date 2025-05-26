Checkers Custard unveils new 3-in-1 cocoa beverage, Chocotee amid fanfare in Lagos

Checkers Custard Africa has once again proven their commitment to delighting Nigerian homes and families with nourishing food products through an exciting launch of their latest product.

In a beautiful and colourful event held on Friday, May 23, 2025, the family-friendly brand unveiled its new Checkers 3-in-1 ChocoTee, a cocoa beverage designed for lovers of hot chocolate nationwide.

The event had in attendance top-level officials of the organisation including Mr Ashish Checker, Founder and CEO of Checkers Africa, Mr Karan Checker, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Checkers Africa, Mr Rajul Pandit, Chief Financial Officer, Checkers Africa, and Ms Ashwarya, Marketing Coordinator, Checkers Africa, as well as distributors, influencers, and representatives of the media.

Trust and Transparency

The brand’s values of Trust and Transparency were on full display throughout the duration of the unveiling ceremony as the co-host, Deji Adekunle, delivered a speech on the various products of Checkers Africa Limited and the sizes they are available in.

They include Checkers Custard, the flagship product which comes in Vanilla, Banana, 3-in-1, and Chocolate variants, Checkers Corn Flour, and Checkers Crunchy Peanuts.

The Product Manager, Checkers Pap, Mr Oscar, during his speech, thanked their partners and distributors for their presence at the event. He noted that their trust, presence and commitment means a great deal to the company.

It is with great pride and excitement that I stand here for the official launch of our ChocoTee. Great products don’t sell themselves. It takes vision, strategy, and execution wherein you, our distributors and sales team, play an important role. If our ChocoTee grows, we will grow together. I pledge today to make this product a grand success.

The distributors were also shown the profit margin for the new product as the Product Manager continued his presentation. He also revealed the marketing activities that will kick off from June 1, 2025 to ensure that the new product gets maximum visibility and attracts consumer awareness.

These include social media marketing, radio ads, point-of-sale materials for distributors, and market activations at supermarkets and stores.

Ryan, one of the distributors who would also invest ₦10 million during the on-spot promo, said that he has been pleased with the service of the company ever since he started working with them.

I joined Checkers some years ago starting with just 300 cartons. But today, I am among their top 10 distributors. The support and encouragement I have received from the management of Checkers Africa has been immense. I am grateful to be a part of the Checkers Family.

Ryan further highlighted that the logistics arm of Checkers Africa brand is so trustworthy that distributors are guaranteed supply of products they’ve paid for as early as the following day after payments are made.

In his words,

You pay today, you get your market tomorrow unlike some other brands that will delay supply of the goods, Checkers Africa is different. And it has really helped in terms of growth. It has really helped.

On-spot Promo

Several distributors also participated in the on-spot promo activity, highlighting the bond between them and the brand. There were prizes such as LG Audio System, Maxi Gas Cooker, Hisense 55” TV, LG AC and Hisense REF to be won for those who paid above ₦5 million, ₦7.5 million, ₦10 million, ₦15 million, and ₦20 million respectively.

As the payments worth ₦35 million, ₦20 million, ₦15 million, ₦10 million, and more were made on the spot, the co-hosts, Frank TheDon and Deji Adekunle, acknowledged the distributors for their timely investments in the new Checkers 3-in-1 ChocoTee.

They were also celebrated with special trumpet music and a blue ribbon hanged over their necks.

General Fanfare

More excitement filled the air as there were entertaining dance performances from Varsity Empire and the Distributors and all guests present were treated to appetizer and main meal dishes.

They also engaged in dance competitions as the event drew to a close. Speaking on the product, Ladipo Ayodeji, popularly known as Chef Dee, touched on its unique taste and quality.

I tasted this tea and indeed it is beautiful. It has a perfect balance of cocoa and sugar. And if we are looking at the market right now, there is no other tea that can compete with ChocoTee as of today.