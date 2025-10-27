Tired of Job Hunting? ChatGPT Can Now Apply for Jobs on LinkedIn for You

It’s no longer just about writing emails or creating captions, ChatGPT can now apply for jobs on your behalf. Yes, you read that correctly

With its new AI Agent feature, ChatGPT can search LinkedIn, find openings that match your qualifications, fill out job forms, and even send in applications automatically.

This is a new level of convenience for job seekers, especially in Nigeria, where many people are juggling work, studies, and side hustles . If you’ve ever felt exhausted after filling in the same job forms repeatedly, this feature is about to save you time and effort.

Let’s discuss how this new ChatGPT update works, how you can use it, and what you should know before trying it.

ChatGPT’s AI Agent — Your Personal Job Assistant

ADVERTISEMENT

The ChatGPT AI Agent is part of the platform’s newest update. It’s designed to go beyond generating text, it can now take action online. The agent behaves like a virtual assistant capable of operating its own desktop to perform digital tasks such as job applications, website navigation, and form completion.

When activated, ChatGPT can log into your LinkedIn account, search for suitable job openings, and apply for them using your uploaded résumé. It filters listings based on your experience and preferences, fills out required details, and even allows you to confirm before submission.

This automation transforms ChatGPT into a powerful AI job application tool. It helps users save valuable time while still maintaining control over their applications.

How to Make ChatGPT Apply for Jobs on LinkedIn

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want ChatGPT to start applying for jobs for you, the process is surprisingly straightforward. Here’s a simple guide:

1. Open ChatGPT on your desktop

Use the latest version that supports AI Agents.

2. Upload your CV or résumé

This helps ChatGPT tailor your applications to the roles that fit your qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Paste this prompt into ChatGPT:

“Using my uploaded resume, go to my LinkedIn, search for [number] suitable job openings that I’m qualified for and apply. Allow me to confirm before submitting each application.”

4. Tap the ‘+’ button and select ‘Agents’

This activates the AI agent mode.

5. Hold and click ‘Send’

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you send the prompt, ChatGPT will open a virtual desktop to begin the process.

6. Sign in to your LinkedIn account.

You’ll need to authorise access before it continues.

7. Watch ChatGPT at work

It searches for job openings that match your résumé, fills out details automatically, and prompts you for confirmation before submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users who have tested this feature say ChatGPT even filters job listings to ensure they’re relevant. Once authorised, it can complete multiple applications, one demo showed the AI applying to two roles in minutes and continuing until it reached the user’s requested number of twenty applications.

Why This Is Useful for Nigerian Job Seekers

For many Nigerians, job hunting can be stressful and time-consuming. Between uploading CVs, writing cover letters, and filling repetitive forms, it’s a process that often takes hours each day.

This new ChatGPT feature simplifies that. It automates the search, filters out irrelevant listings, and applies only to roles that match your experience. You can even monitor each step and confirm before it submits anything.

It’s particularly beneficial for: Graduates applying for internships or entry-level jobs.

Professionals looking for better opportunities while still working.

Freelancers searching for remote roles online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of manually copying and pasting your résumé into every job form, ChatGPT handles the entire process, giving you more time to prepare for interviews or work on your skills.

What You Should Know Before Trying It

As exciting as this is, there are important things to keep in mind. Since the ChatGPT agent accesses your LinkedIn profile, you must prioritise data security. Always ensure you’re using the official OpenAI platform and never share your login details through unofficial sites or third-party apps.

A few safety tips: Use the official ChatGPT desktop version only.

Review permissions before authorising LinkedIn access.

Always confirm applications before they’re submitted.

Avoid entering sensitive information into prompts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responsible use ensures your data stays safe while you enjoy the efficiency of AI automation.

Thank You, ChatGPT

For job seekers in Nigeria, this could be a practical way to simplify an otherwise stressful process. It saves time, reduces repetition, and keeps you focused on what truly matters, preparing for interviews and improving your skills.

If you’re curious, give it a try on your ChatGPT app, but stay mindful of data privacy.

And if you know someone job hunting, share this with them, it might just be the push they need to land their next opportunity.