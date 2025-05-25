BREAKING: JAMB releases results of 2025 UTME resit, as 21,082 candidates absent

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of candidates impacted by technical glitches.

The exam body announced the results in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

According to the board, of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 refused to turn up for the exercise.

“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” Benjamin said.