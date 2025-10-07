Apple has never just sold gadgets; it has sold a certain kind of lifestyle. For more than a decade, the iPhone, MacBook , iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch have set the bar for how modern technology should look and feel. Slim aluminium finishes, minimalist designs, glossy glass backs, and smooth rounded corners have become Apple’s signature. And as you may have noticed, other brands are not shy about borrowing from that playbook.

In fact, Apple-inspired gadgets have become so common that many consumers sometimes have to look twice before realising they’re not holding an iPhone or MacBook. From phones that look like iPhones to MacBook copycat laptops and ipads alternatives, plenty of companies have created their own versions of Apple’s design language; sometimes impressively, sometimes almost too closely.

So, who are these brands, and how exactly do their products measure up to Apple’s? Let’s discuss it.

Phones That Look Like iPhones

When you think of Apple design influence, smartphones are the most obvious place to start. Over the years, multiple brands have released iPhone lookalike Android phones that capture the same clean edges, sleek body, and bold camera modules.

1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Pick up the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and you’ll instantly notice how familiar it feels. The flat aluminium edges, the boxy yet smooth corners, and even the camera bump arrangement look like they were lifted straight from the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The resemblance is almost uncanny.

But Xiaomi knows how to set itself apart. While Apple has always leaned into balance and refinement, Xiaomi pushes aggressive features like super-fast charging, ultra-high megapixel cameras, and more affordable pricing. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max may look like an iPhone, but it gives users features Apple is still hesitant to embrace. That is why many buyers searching for cheap iPhone alternatives often end up with a Xiaomi in hand.

2. Huawei P60 Series vs iPhones X Max

Huawei has also followed Apple’s design language closely. The Huawei P60 Pro, for example, uses slim bezels, glossy backs, and camera modules that echo the layout of iPhone Xs Max. At a glance, it could pass for an Apple device.

Where Huawei sets itself apart is in its software ecosystem and hardware experiments. From HarmonyOS to periscope zoom cameras, Huawei’s design is Apple-inspired but not Apple-defined. For those seeking iPhone design without iOS,Huawei often feels like a solid option.

3. Oppo Reno 13 Series vs iPhone 12

Oppo and Vivo, both under the BBK Electronics umbrella, have also embraced the iPhone look. The Oppo Reno 13 series flagships come with notched displays, near-identical button placements, camera and flashlight positioning, and glossy backs that strongly resemble Apple’s approach.

Still, they differentiate through vibrant colour gradients, foldable phone experiments, and camera innovations. The inspiration is clear, but the end product feels more youthful and adventurous compared to Apple’s reserved design.

4. Tecno and Infinix iPhone Clones

In Nigeria and other African markets, Tecno and Infinix phones are arguably the most visible examples of iPhone-inspired designs. Many of their mid-range and flagship devices carry iPhone-style camera modules that instantly remind you of the Pro Max series.

Of course, the differences are noticeable once you hold them. Plastic builds instead of aluminium, custom Android skins, and more budget-friendly price tags set them apart. For many users, this balance of iPhone look at a fraction of the cost is exactly why Tecno and Infinix remain popular.

Laptops Inspired by MacBooks

Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are practically the gold standard for slim, minimalist laptops. Unsurprisingly, many brands have borrowed heavily from that design template.

5. Huawei MateBook vs MacBook Air/Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro and MacBook Air could be mistaken for siblings. Both come with aluminium unibody finishes, thin bezels, and large trackpads. The keyboard layout and colour options also look strikingly similar.

But there are differences. Huawei’s laptops often pack more ports, sharper displays, and more competitive prices. For anyone seeking a MacBook copycat laptop running Windows, Huawei is often the first recommendation.

6. Xiaomi Mi Notebook and RedmiBook vs MacBook Pro

Xiaomi also makes laptops that resemble MacBooks closely. The Xiaomi RedmiBook series has slim metallic bodies, understated logos, and minimalist looks that could easily fool a casual observer.

The main distinction lies in performance customisation and affordability. While Apple has gone fully into its M-series chips and macOS ecosystem, Xiaomi continues with Intel or AMD processors paired with Windows. For students and young professionals who crave a MacBook-like laptop without Apple’s price, the Mi Notebook often fills the gap.

Tablets That Look Like iPads

The iPad has been the blueprint for tablets since day one. Its slim bezels, flat aluminium frame, and sleek, minimalist build have defined what a modern tablet should look like. Over the years, several brands have released iPad-inspired Android tablets that borrow heavily from Apple’s design but try to stand out in other ways.

7. Huawei MatePad Pro vs iPad Air

The Huawei MatePad Pro is another tablet that has clearly taken inspiration from Apple. Its slim bezels, rounded corners, and lightweight aluminium body strongly resemble the iPad Air. Even the magnetic stylus attachment on the side feels like something Apple would do.

Where Huawei differs is in software. The MatePad Pro runs on HarmonyOS and offers multi-screen collaboration with Huawei laptops and phones. Unlike the iPad, which is firmly tied to iOS and macOS, Huawei pushes its own cross-device ecosystem.

8. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs iPad Pro

The Xiaomi Pad 6 takes the iPad-inspired design to heart, especially with its flat frame, centralised rear camera bump, and large high-resolution screen. From a distance, you could easily confuse it with the iPad 10th Gen.

But Xiaomi positions the Pad 6 as a value-focused option. It runs Android with MIUI customisations, offers higher refresh rates than some iPads, and comes at a significantly lower price. It delivers the iPad look without the Apple price tag.

Why Do Brands Copy Apple’s Design?

There are two main reasons: prestige and practicality. Apple has made its devices a cultural status symbol, and copying that design gives competitors instant recognition. For practical reasons, consumers already trust the Apple look, so offering something visually similar can make adoption easier.

At the same time, these brands often add their own innovations, from foldables to higher megapixels, carving out unique identities even while drawing from Apple’s blueprint.

Apple Still Holds the Edge

Despite the flood of Apple-inspired gadgets, the company still maintains an edge. The reason is simple: Apple doesn’t just make devices, it creates an entire ecosystem. iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and Apple Watches work together seamlessly, a feature that copycats struggle to replicate.

That’s why Apple continues to dominate premium markets even as cheap iPhone alternatives and MacBook copycat laptops grow in popularity.

Inspiration or Imitation?

From phones that look like iPhones to AirPods alternatives and MacBook copycat laptops, Apple’s influence across the tech world is undeniable. Many brands imitate Apple’s look, but only a few manage to balance inspiration with true innovation.

At the end of the day, imitation might be flattering, but Apple’s ability to set trends shows no sign of slowing. The copycats may thrive, but the original still holds the crown.