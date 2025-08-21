Buying a tablet in Nigeria no longer means breaking the bank. With a budget of ₦200,000, you can now pick up a capable device that balances functionality, durability, and affordability. From handling online classes and remote work to streaming and light gaming, these tablets under ₦200k deliver commendable value for money.

In this guide, we highlight some of the most reliable Android tablets available in Nigeria for under ₦200,000 in 2025. We explore Xiaomi, Lenovo, Samsung, and emerging brands that offer competitive options.

If you are planning to buy an affordable tablet in Nigeria this year, here are the standout options you should consider.