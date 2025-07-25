Bitter leaf is locally known as onugbu in Igbo, ewuro in Yoruba and Vernonia amygdalina for those that care for its scientific name.

Its a traditional vegetable tossed into soups and a staple in many Nigerian homes. While the name may be off-putting at first, with proper washing and cooking, bitter leaves lose their sharp edge and transform into a nutrient-rich ingredient that enhances the taste and health value of your meal.

Bitter leaf not only has a unique flavour, but it's also loved for its medicinal properties . If you’ve ever wondered why you should add bitter leaves to your soups, here are a few reasons:

Health Benefits of Bitter Leaves

1. Blood Sugar Regulation

One of the most impressive benefits of bitter leaves is their ability to help stabilise blood sugar levels. This makes them especially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those looking to improve their overall metabolic health.

2. Immune System Boost & Inflammation Control

Bitter leaves are packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and they strengthen the immune system, helping the body fight off infections. These antioxidant-rich leaves also help reduce inflammation, a known trigger for many chronic diseases.

3. Strong Bones and Healthy Blood Circulation

Bitter leaves contain vital minerals like calcium, iron, and traces of vitamin K, which contribute to bone density and blood health. Vitamin K, in particular, supports bone tissue and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

4. Better Digestive Health

Traditionally, bitter leaf extracts have been used to treat gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea, dysentery, and stomach upset. They aid digestion and promote a healthy gut.

5. Detox and Disease Prevention

Bitter leaves contain quinine, a compound historically known for its ability to fight malaria. They also help clean the liver, lymphatic system, and lungs. Some studies suggest bitter leaves may offer protective effects against prostate cancer and help with fertility issues.

6. Weight Loss & Improved Metabolism

With nutrients like zinc, fibre, iron, and vitamin B1 (thiamine), bitter leaves support healthy metabolism and can assist with weight management. Thiamine plays a key role in the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates for energy.

7. Antioxidant Protection

Vitamin E in bitter leaves helps combat free radicals that damage the body’s cells and organs. Regular intake may reduce oxidative stress and lower the risk of several chronic illnesses.

Soups You Can Use Bitter Leaf In

Bitter leaves are versatile and can be incorporated into several Nigerian soups. Some favourites include:

Ofe Onugbu (Bitter Leaf Soup) : A rich soup made with palm oil, stockfish, goat meat, and thickened with ofor or achi.

Ogbono Soup with Bitter Leaf : The slick texture of Ogbono pairs well with the flavour of bitter leaf.

Egusi Soup with Bitter Leaf: A favourite across regions, bitter leaves add a deeper flavour to egusi soup.

How to Wash Bitter Leaves Properly

If you’re new to cooking with bitter leaves, the first step is learning how to wash them correctly to reduce their sharp taste without eliminating their signature flavour.

Remove the leaves from the stem and discard the woody parts. Place the leaves in a bowl and wash under running water to remove surface dirt. Rub and Squeeze: This is the most important part. Rub the leaves between your palms, squeezing continuously to release the bitter juices. Rinse and Repeat: Pour out the water and refill. Repeat this process 4–5 times until the water runs clear and the bitterness has reduced significantly. Boil (Optional): You can also boil the leaves for 10 minutes and then rinse with cold water for extra softness and less bitterness.

