Beyond Eid: Sustaining charity work in your community

Have you noticed that during Eid, the spirit of giving is everywhere? We drop off food at neighbours’ houses, contribute to zakat al-fitr, and visit orphanages or mosques bearing gifts. But once the celebrations fade, the charity ends for most people.

But then, if we're being honest, the needs of many people do not disappear after Eid. That’s why it’s important to think beyond the festive season and find sustainable ways to keep giving back.

Here’s how you can keep the Sallah spirit of generosity alive all year round, even on a budget.

1. Start a monthly giving habit

You don’t have to wait for Ramadan or Eid to give. You can set aside a small monthly amount, even ₦1,000 or ₦2,000, to support a cause. Many local mosques and NGOs accept small recurring donations and put them to great use.

You can also create a “giving jar” at home for spare change that adds up over time.

2. Support with skills, not just money

Not everyone can donate money, but everyone has something to offer. Are you good at sewing? Offer to mend clothes for children in your street who need them. Good with tech?

Volunteer to help at your local mosque in whatever way they might need your service. If you are great with kids you can also organize a reading day or small lessons for children in your area.

3. Organize mini food or clothing drives

You don’t need a big NGO to make a difference. You can just reach out to a few friends or neighbours together once a quarter, collect clothes, food items, or school supplies in good condition, then pick a community to bless.

This can be an IDP camp, a street in your area, or a school. You’ll be surprised how much can be done when people pool their efforts.

4. Teach the kids about giving early

Children learn best by example. So get them involved in charity. They can help in packing food items you want to give out, or encourage them to donate a toy or two after Eid. These small acts plant the seeds of compassion early in life.

5. Celebrate with purpose even after the holidays

Instead of saving all your generosity for Eid, use birthdays or anniversaries as an opportunity to give.

You can do this by donating a meal to someone in need, hosting a simple gathering where guests bring items for charity instead of gifts or even bake or cook something and drop off a surprise meal for a struggling neighbour or widow.