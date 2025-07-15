Bet9ja Foundation scores gig for charity at Bet9ja Football Carnival with ₦2m in charity donation

The Bet9ja Foundation made charity the true champion at the Bet9ja Football Carnival’s 5-A-Side Celebrity Tournament, held on July 13, 2025, at The Fidelity Ground, Oniru, Lagos.

This electrifying event blended the excitement of sport with a powerful commitment to social impact, donating ₦2 million to four charity organizations through a unique charity-nomination initiative.

For the first time, four celebrity-led teams, captained by social influencers Yhemo Lee, Shank, Sheggz, and Charles Okocha, competed on behalf of charity organisations aligned with the Foundation’s values of inclusion, education, and community support

In a thrilling display of sport and philanthropy, the 5-A-Side Celebrity Tournament saw the four celebrity-led teams compete for impactful causes, raising ₦2 million for charity.

Yhemo Lee FC clinched first place, securing ₦1 million for the Festus Fajemilo Foundation to advance youth empowerment, education, and healthcare access. Shank FC took second, earning ₦500,000 for the Morainbow Down Syndrome Foundation to promote awareness and support for families living with Down Syndrome.

Sheggz FC, in third, won ₦250,000 for the Bethesda School for the Blind to provide inclusive education and rehabilitation for the visually impaired, while Charles Okocha FC, in fourth, also secured ₦250,000 for the Givers Supportive Foundation to aid medical outreach and social welfare for vulnerable populations.

The event was elevated by thrilling performances from top Nigerian artists Bella Shmurda, BNXN, and CDQ. Notable appearances by football legend Victor Ikpeba and popular influencers Smallie, Husband Material, and Kante, who added star power and excitement to the event.

In addition to the charitable donations, the Bet9ja Foundation spread joy among attendees by awarding ₦200,000 in raffle prizes to lucky fans, fostering a festive atmosphere of community engagement.

“At Bet9ja Foundation, we believe in transforming moments of joy into vehicles for change,” said Omotola Oronti, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Bet9ja Foundation. “Through this initiative, we gave our celebrity teams a purpose beyond the pitch and turned entertainment into empowerment. Each charity represented here reflects our vision of building stronger communities through inclusion, education, and support for the underserved.”

Cheque presentations were made onsite with representatives from each charity in attendance, reinforcing the Foundation’s mission to drive real-time, meaningful impact through sport.

To learn more about how we are betting on communities and transforming lives, one initiative at a time, visit www.bet9jafoundation.org.

About Bet9ja Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Bet9ja Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading online bookmaker. The Foundation is dedicated to tackling critical challenges in healthcare, education, sports development, community building, and youth empowerment across Nigeria.

Through strategic partnerships, grassroots initiatives, and innovative solutions, it delivers impact-driven programs that meet the diverse needs of communities. Its mission is to create lasting change by providing access to quality healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. From scholarships to social welfare projects, Bet9ja Foundation is committed to transforming lives.

Media Contact

Omotola Oronti

Manager,Marketing & Communications

o.oronti@bet9jafoundation.org

bet9jafoundation.org

_---_