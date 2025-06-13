Best paying entry level jobs in Nigeria that don’t require a university degree

By acquiring targeted certifications, vocational training or digital skills, entry level candidates can command salaries on par with or exceeding some degree required positions.

These occupations value practical competence, professional licences and demonstrable experience above academic credentials.

Below are the highest paying entry level jobs in Nigeria that require no university degree, along with typical salary ranges and pathways to get started.

1. Web developer

Entry level front end or full stack developers who complete bootcamps or online certifications in HTML, CSS, JavaScript and PHP can earn ₦150 000 to ₦250 000 per month. Building a strong GitHub portfolio and freelance projects boosts credibility.

Many begin with short courses from Andela Learning Community or Udacity and progress through mentorship programmes offered by tech hubs.

2. Commercial pilot (first officer)

After completing private and commercial pilot training (costing around ₦5 000 000 to ₦8 000 000) and logging the required 200 flight hours, first officer salaries start at ₦300 000 per month.

Regional airlines and charter operators hire candidates who meet medical and flight examination requirements. Promotions to captain and higher pay follow accumulated flight experience and additional type rating endorsements.

3. Digital marketing specialist

Certified specialists in search engine optimisation, social media advertising and analytics from Google, Facebook Blueprint or HubSpot can command ₦100 000 to ₦200 000 per month.

Demonstrable performance running advertising campaigns, content calendars and email marketing funnels for small businesses or agencies accelerates career growth. Part time internships and project based portfolios on LinkedIn help entry level candidates secure full time roles.

4. Network administrator and IT support

With CompTIA A Plus or Cisco CCNA certifications, entry level technicians earn ₦80 000 to ₦150 000 per month maintaining hardware, configuring routers and resolving software issues.

Hands on training through vocational centres or vendor led bootcamps prepares candidates for roles in corporate IT departments, managed service providers and internet service firms.

5. Oil and gas field technician

Vocational diplomas in mechanical maintenance, instrumentation or drilling operations combined with BOSIET safety certification qualify candidates for offshore and onshore roles.

Technicians can earn ₦200 000 to ₦300 000 per month, with shift allowances and hazard pay boosting total compensation. Apprenticeships and short courses at NAPE or local technical institutes provide the required practical skills.

6. Real estate broker

Registering with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and building a client network allows entry level brokers to earn ₦100 000 to ₦250 000 per month in commissions.

Mastering negotiation techniques, property valuation and online listings on platforms such as PropertyPro and Jumia House helps brokers close deals faster and increase earnings.

7. Solar photovoltaic technician

Certified photovoltaic installers and maintenance technicians trained through accredited programmes at the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria can earn ₦70 000 to ₦120 000 per month.

Practical experience mounting panels, wiring inverters and conducting site assessments positions candidates for roles with engineering procurement and construction contractors as well as rural electrification projects.