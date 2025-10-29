I recently came across a sunscreen review, and instead of focusing on ingredients or UV filters, I found myself choosing the one that felt lightest on the user. That’s when it hit me. Skincare is seasonal, and what worked during the rainy days might not cut it now that the heat is back. Sure, it still rains now and then, but we can't deny that it’s getting hotter by the day. Weather reports predict a dry end to the year, just like the past few harmattans. This means if you’re planning a skincare restock next month, it’s time to shop smart.

Hot weather affects how your products sit, how often you reapply them, and how your skin reacts. Here’s how to tweak your skincare routine so your skin stays fresh and not irritated.

1. Start and end each day with a cleanser

When it’s hot, you sweat more, and that sweat mixes with oil and dirt. Cleansing once a day isn’t enough. Washing your face in the morning removes the oil and residue your skin produced overnight.

Washing again at night clears out sweat and buildup from the day. It’s the easiest way to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. What to look for: Use a gentle foaming cleanser if your skin gets oily.

If you have dry skin, try a hydrating or cream cleanser that doesn’t strip moisture.

Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid to help unclog pores.

Avoid harsh soaps or exfoliating cleansers with large beads. They can cause micro-tears when your skin’s already heat-stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go light with your moisturiser

A big mistake many people make in hot weather is using the same heavy cream they used during harmattan. The result would be greasy skin and a temptation to skip moisturising altogether. Skipping moisturiser can backfire.

When your skin feels dry, it produces even more oil to compensate, leading to breakouts and shine . The solution isn’t to stop moisturising, it’s to moisturise smarter. What to look for: Choose oil-free or gel-based moisturisers.

Look for glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera. They are ingredients that hydrate without feeling thick.

Avoid heavy formulas with shea butter or mineral oil during the day. Save those for cooler months.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. SPF. Light, but not optional

You’ve probably heard ‘wear sunscreen daily’ a hundred times, but it’s even more important now. The sun is harsher, UV levels are higher, and skipping SPF just speeds up dark spots and dehydration.

Even if you’re mostly indoors, UV rays still find their way through windows, car rides, and quick errands. With the hotter weather, reapplication becomes more important than ever. What to look for: Pick a lightweight sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Look for zinc oxide. They protect without feeling chalky.

Avoid thick, greasy sunscreens that make reapplication uncomfortable. If it feels heavy, you’ll end up skipping touch-ups, and that defeats the purpose.

Reapply every two to three hours, especially if you’re sweating.



4. Hydration over everything

Hot air pulls moisture from your skin faster. If your face feels tight, flaky, or dull, it’s probably dehydrated, not necessarily dry. Dehydration can make your skin produce more oil, so you end up shiny and flaky. Staying hydrated from the inside out helps keep your barrier healthy. What to do: Aloe vera and vitamin E are soothing ingredients that help calm heat irritation. Look for products with them.

Drink enough water; no product can replace that.

Avoid alcohol-based toners or strong exfoliating acids that strip moisture.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Clean sweat properly

Sweat isn’t bad; it helps your body cool down. The problem is when it sits on your skin mixed with sunscreen and makeup, which is when you get clogged pores and breakouts. Cleaning sweat properly helps your skin recover and breathe. If you work out or spend long hours outdoors, a simple face wipe or rinse can make a big difference. What to do: Use gentle facial wipes after workouts or long commutes.

Avoid reapplying makeup or products directly over sweaty skin without wiping first.

6. Don’t skip exfoliation, just go easy

Sweat, sunscreen, and oil can clog pores faster in hot weather. Exfoliating helps, but overdoing it can irritate your skin. Gentle exfoliation keeps your skin clear and helps products absorb better. What to look for: Use chemical exfoliants once or twice a week.

Avoid harsh scrubs with kernels or crushed shells. They’re too rough for daily use.

Always follow up with moisturiser and SPF.

7. Listen to your skin

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no one-size-fits-all routine. Your skin’s needs can change week to week. The best way to adapt is to pay attention. If your face often feels greasy, switch to lighter products. If you’re flaking or itching, it’s time to add hydration. Sometimes, it’s not that your skincare isn’t working; it’s that the weather is no longer on your side.