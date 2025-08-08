Are Events the New Crude Oil?

How Rave Experience Founder Omatseye Omamofe is using Events and Festivals to attract investors and support small businesses across the Niger Delta

Crude oil put the Niger Delta on the global map, but what if the next big thing isn’t buried underground but built on sound, people, and culture? In Nigeria, oil has long dominated the economic space. However, there’s a silently-growing movement that doesn’t smell like oil but more like suya smoke, new merch, and sweat from a dancefloor at 2 a.m. Welcome to Rave Experience, a culture-forward event brand founded by Omatseye Omamofe, that’s redefining what prosperity looks like for the Niger Delta and beyond. At first glance, it may look like just another party. But behind the blinding lights and bass drops is a sharp, intentional vision: to use festivals as soft power tools for economic transformation.

Who is Omatseye Omamofe?

Omatseye is not your regular festival producer. He’s a creative entrepreneur and cultural disruptor on a mission to bridge global brands with underserved regions in Nigeria — particularly the Niger Delta. With a background in experiential marketing and youth culture, he understands both the economic potential of events and the emotional currency of community. His approach? Curate unforgettable experiences and build ecosystems that fuel commerce, creativity, and connection.

“I’m not just throwing parties,” he says. “I’m building ecosystems where creativity meets commerce and community.”

What is Rave Experience?

Launched as a grassroots outdoor rave in Warri, Rave Experience has quickly evolved into a travelling festival series electrifying cities like Benin, Port Harcourt, and Asaba. With plans underway for UK expansion, it’s become one of Nigeria’s most exciting cultural exports. The numbers don’t lie here: Over 20,000 attendees per city

400+ vendors activated annually

Partnerships with brands like MTN, Pernod Ricard, Nigerian Breweries What sets it apart? A distinct blend of daytime rave energy, youth culture, and hyperlocal commerce curated through a community-first lens.

Why Events Are the “New Crude Oil”

Each Rave Experience event pumps life into the local communities. Hotels record full bookings. Transportation services surge. Pop‑up retail, food vendors, lifestyle brands, and tech freelancers earn a payday. Even local security outfits and stage crew benefit. It’s an entire economic value chain. But it’s not just about money: Rave Experience is transforming perception. For long, the Niger Delta has been viewed through the lens of conflict and crude oil. These days, investors are flying in to party and staying to explore opportunities. Events, it turns out, are infrastructure. They build confidence in a place.

The Innovation Engine Behind Rave Experience

Omatseye is not doing this on vibes alone. His team runs a data-informed model that measures ROI for sponsors through real-time foot traffic, vendor sales, and user-generated content. Brand partnerships are not just logo placements but also collaborative activations focused on impact. Local artists are headliners. SMEs are front and centre and the ripple effect is tangible.

What’s Next?

The vision is expanding, literally and metaphorically. Rave Experience is gearing up for its UK debut, eyeing diaspora audiences hungry for an authentic Nigerian festival experience. Back home, plans are underway to expand to 10 Nigerian cities and three African countries. Omatseye is gunning for something bigger than events longterm. He is laying the foundation to make the Niger Delta West Africa’s cultural and creative capital.

Why This Matters