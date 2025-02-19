AnChi talks creativity, growth & winning TikTok's Creator of the Year Award [Pulse Interview]

Not many people have the courage to leave a job. AnChi Vibes risked it all; and it paid off as she won the highly-coveted Creator of the Year award at the 2024 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa recently held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Reflecting on her transition from customer service to content creation, AnChi said, "I stayed at home for one year just doing nothing after I resigned from a customer service role in a bank."

It was the free time she had that led her to start content creation on TikTok. Soon, things began to get exciting when she saw an opportunity for a role that better aligned with her new interests on her For You page (FYP).

She reached out to the individual while managing a small business and steadily growing a TikTok audience.

AnChi Vibes never thought she would become an award-winning creator; she just wanted to explore entertainment coverage on her page, from movie reviews to lifestyle recommendations.

"I didn't think it was something that people are going to see like, 'okay, this is something worth celebrating'."

She was shocked by the nominations she got for two major categories: Creator of the Year 2024 and Entertainment Culture Creator of the Year 2024 which she went on to win and emerge as the first runner-up for respectively.

"This win is special to me because it means people actually see me and acknowledge the effort I've put into what I've been doing for a very long time."

"I'm so happy and grateful for that."

AnChi's unique edge is her quick and insightful coverage of trending entertainment stories and happenings, from movies to relevant information on what's hot in the world of celebrities.

"What sets me apart from other entertainment and culture creators is that I offer value, not just ratchet dragging of people for the sake of it."

"I piece together movie recommendations, updates on what's trending in a way that helps my audience. I won't drag anybody just to get traffic; I will give you information that can help you navigate happenings in the entertainment space."

AnChi Vibes gets her inspiration randomly. "The content ideas that come to me randomly are the ones that blow up."

"A video I did that blew up was the one on Peller and Speed. It was highlighted at the awards for my category when I was announced as a nominee."

"I did it very late in the night. I just felt like talking about it, so I did. And it went viral. I woke up to millions of views," she recalls.

"I do a mix of content. I do compilations on Nollywood, Bollywood, and K-Drama. So, I can get inspiration from anywhere."

AnChi, who is also a Senior Social Media Manager for Pulse Nigeria, considers it an honour to be the only representative selected from Nigeria as a nominee. "Being a winner or not, the fact that I was picked as the only nominee from Nigeria means that I have done something worth acknowledging. It's a big deal."

On what's next for her, AnChi plans to intensify collaborations with other influencers, producers, and movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

She plans to explore uncharted territories. "Without letting the cat out of the bag yet, I plan to do what no other creator is doing yet in Nigeria. It's entirely different from what you are used to here."

Advising newbie content creators, AnChi says, "no matter what it is you're creating, you'll find a community on TikTok. There's something for everyone on there."

"Figure out what it is you want to be known for and you enjoy doing. And just start. You don't need all the fancy equipment and set up. I started in my room: just recording in one corner."