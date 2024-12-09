Gov Yusuf vows to secure certificates for Kano graduates stranded in Cyprus

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has promised to secure certificates for stranded Kano graduates in Cyprus. This is contained in a statement by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor in Kano on Monday. He said that Yusuf is currently in Cyprus to address the long-standing issue of the students. The students have been unable to obtain their academic certificates due to unpaid tuition fees by the immediate past administration.

“Yusuf held a crucial meeting with the management of Near East University, to discuss the release of the certificates to the students who graduated between 2015 and 2019. “Many of these graduates, particularly those who studied Medicine and Nursing, have been unable to advance their careers due to the non-payment of tuition fees," he said.

Dawakin-Tofa said the governor described the situation as a significant setback for the affected students and the state. He emphasised the need for skilled professionals in critical sectors like healthcare, following what he termed “fruitful discussions” with the university management. Yusuf expressed optimism about settling the liabilities and facilitating the release of the certificates.