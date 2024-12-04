African countries that elected female presidents

Namibia just elected its first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, but before Namibia, many African countries had elected female leaders.

These are five African countries that have elected women to the highest positions in the country

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia (January 2006–January 2018)

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, served two consecutive terms after winning the 2005 and 2011 elections.

Sirleaf was also elected Chair of the Economic Community of West African States in 2016.

Joyce Hilda Banda, Malawi (April 2012–May 2014)

Joyce Hilda Banda was the fourth president of Malawi succeeding President Bingu wa Mutharika.

In 2014, Forbes ranked her as the 40th most powerful woman in the world and the most powerful woman in Africa.

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Mauritius (June 2015–March 2018)

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the first female president of Mauritius, was elected in 2014 after the resignation of then-President Kailash Purryag and was unanimously elected by the National Assembly.

Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia (October 2018– October 2024)

Sahle-Work Zewde, the first elected female president of Ethiopia, was elected on October 25, 2018, by the National Parliamentary Assembly.

Zewde previously served as Special Representative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the African Union and Head of the UN Office to the African Union.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - Namibia (December 4 -)

Namibia's ruling SWAPO party, flagbearer Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has been elected president of Namibia, becoming the country's first female leader.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is currently the vice president, received 57% of valid votes in the presidential race, extending SWAPO's 34-year tenure since gaining independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.