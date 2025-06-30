Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Advantage Health Africa Launches Nigeria’s First “Buy Now, Pay Later” Medication Plan

30 June 2025 at 16:38
#FeaturedPost
myMedicines BNPL
myMedicines BNPL

Credit‑worthy Nigerians can buy Essential Medicines now, and pay later with NO INTEREST!! 

Advantage Health Africa, today unveils myMedicines Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Nigeria’s first-ever BNPL medication plan - this serves as an innovative and bold new way for creditworthy Nigerians to get the medicines they need without paying out-of-pocket. 

myMedicines BMNPL allows individuals with established good credit history to access ANY KIND of medication ranging from; chronic medication, emergency prescriptions or refills, lifestyle/OTC medications instantly — and pay within 30 days. A flat ₦2,500 service fee applies; NO INTEREST! 

How will this work? The service is accessible to everyone with verifiable good credit history via any of myMedicine’s platforms (Social Media, or WhatsApp). 

Recommended For You

This pioneering credit access initiative enables: 

✅Avoiding delays with accessing essential medication. 

✅Leveraging healthy credit score to unlock affordable healthcare. 

✅Strengthening of Nigeria’s credit culture through responsible health spending. 

“This is about trust. If you have good credit history, you should be able to access life-saving medicines when you need them most,” says Pharm. Abimbola Adebakin, Founder & CEO of Advantage Health Africa. 

Advantage Health Africa Launches Nigeria’s First “Buy Now, Pay Later” Medication Plan

Who Can Benefit? This service is tailor-made for: 

● Salaried workers and entrepreneurs with good credit history. 

● Families managing chronic conditions 

● Nigerians who are health-conscious and financially disciplined. 

To get started: 

�� Reach out via WhatsApp on (08082751466) to buy your medications on credit,

Or 

�� Chat us on Instagram @my_medicines to ask for the Buy Now, Pay Later option by Advantage Health Africa. 

About Advantage Health Africa 

Advantage Health Africa is a cutting-edge HealthTech startup transforming pharmaceutical access in Nigeria through digital innovation, partnerships, and customer‑centric solutions. For more information email us at info@mymedicines.africa.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.