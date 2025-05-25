Actor Nnadiekwe hospitalised after colleague Zubby Michael kicked him during production

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has landed in the hospital after he suffered internal bleeding following a kick to his chest by fellow actor Zubby Michael during a movie production.

In an official statement released Saturday evening, Nnadiekwe’s management announced the unfortunate incident.

According to the statement, the actor had to be admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for the internal bleeding he suffered as a result of the kick.

The statement read, “We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board. We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts.”

Nnadiekwe had taken to Instagram before the release of the above statement to recount the incident and give some context.

The actor pointed out that actor Zubby Michael was not supposed to be involved in the scene.

Therefore, Nnadiekwe demanded that all physical scenes be intentional, rehearsed, and supervised to avoid life-threatening outcomes.

The actor also expressed disappointment over the lack of immediate medical support or safety measures on set, stressing the urgent need for structured insurance policies, first aid availability, and respect for directorial instructions in Nollywood productions.

He wrote, “Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call anyone out, but it’s a serious reminder to prioritise each other’s safety on set.

“During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague, who wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director.

“It’s caused me serious pain. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all these by myself. No assistance!

“When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences. Let us commit to sticking to the script and ensuring everyone feels safe and respected.

“What if something more serious had happened? Or this went south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, must be intentional and within the director’s vision.