Jnr Pope’s Father, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, passes away a year after actor’s tragic death

The news was confirmed by Jnr Pope’s widow, Jennifer Awele , who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law, sharing her grief and deep sorrow at the back-to-back losses that have left her and the family reeling.

“Barely one month ago, i was with you in Enugu… some days later, Reme (my mother in love) called, asked how i and her boys are doing and further went to say that her husband has gone to meet my husband,” she wrote, recalling the moment she received the news of his passing.

Jennifer’s post was laced with raw emotion as she relived the painful phone call from her mother-in-law and described how the double loss has shaken the entire family. “I screamed but had to quickly pull myself together as she started crying after I screamed,” she added.

According to Jennifer, the late Ozor Luke was more than a father-in-law, he was a man who loved her deeply and treated her with warmth and sincerity. “Ozor Luke Odonwodo is one man that genuinely loved me… and I’m so thankful i got to spend time with him even though short unknowingly in his last days…”



EXPLORE SOME MORE: 'I was advised to renounce Christianity to succeed in Nollywood' - Ekene Umenwa

She went on to honour his legacy, describing him as an “octogenarian who lived a good life, paid his dues, sacrificed a lot for his family and loved ones and happily reaped the fruits of his labour.”

The emotional tribute also offered prayers for her mother-in-law, Reme, who now faces the unimaginable weight of losing both her husband and son within a single year.

“Reme, Nwanyiomam, this is actually a lot within one year but I pray god gives you and us all the strength we need to keep pushing no matter how hard it seems…”