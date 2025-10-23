Abba Patrick Moro, a native of Okpokwu, Benue State, embarked on a career that spanned academia, youth activism, local government, and national politics. He notably served as Nigeria's Minister of Interior before being elected as the Senator representing the Benue South Senatorial District.

Who Is Abba Patrick Moro?

Abba Patrick Moro

Senator Abba Patrick Moro is a Nigerian educational administrator and politician from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He currently serves as the Senator for Benue South and was previously the Minister of the Interior from 2011 to 2015.

Profile Summary

Full Name Abba Patrick Moro Date of Birth / Age 3 July 1956 (age 69) State of Origin Benue State Local Government Area Okpokwu Local Government Area Tribe / Ethnicity Idoma Religion Christain Marital Status Widower (his wife died) Political Party People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Current Position Senator, Benue South Senatorial District Years Active in Politics 1998 – present Net Worth Not publicly declared

His Early Life and Education

Abba Patrick Moro

Abba Patrick Moro was born on July 3, 1956, in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State. He attended the LGEA Special Primary School in Odessassa from 1963 to 1969, followed by Emmanuel Secondary School in Ugbokolo from 1969 to 1974.

He then enrolled at the Federal Government College in Kano, where he obtained his Higher School Certificate in 1975. Subsequently, he studied at the University of Lagos, earning a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1980 and a Master of Science in Public Administration in 1983.

Career Before Politics

Abba Patrick Moro

Before fully entering politics, Moro worked in education and academic administration. He served as a lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic in Ugbokolo, initially as the Head of the Department of General Studies from 1991 to 1992, and then as the Head of the Department of Public Administration from 1992 to 1996. He later became the Dean of the School of Business and Administration Studies from 1994 to 1996.

Additionally, he held several union leadership roles, including President of the Polytechnic Senior Staff Association of Nigeria. His background in education and labour activism provided a strong foundation for his later public service.

Abba Patrick Moro's Political Career

Abba Patrick Moro

Moro began his local political service when he was elected as the Chairman of the Okpokwu Local Government Council in 1998. He ran for the governorship of Benue State in 2007 under the PDP, although he did not succeed.

Major Political Roles

Minister of the Interior (July 2011 – May 2015): Appointed under President Goodluck Jonathan, Moro served in the federal cabinet, overseeing internal security agencies and immigration functions.

Senator, Benue South (2019 – Present): In 2019, Moro was elected Senator representing Benue South, replacing the long-serving former Senate President David Mark. In November 2023, his re-election was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

Achievements and Impact

As a Senator, Moro has concentrated on infrastructure, education, security, and human capital development within his constituency. A report from June 2025 highlighted his efforts across the nine local government areas of Benue South, which include road rehabilitation, bridge construction, electrification projects, and a foreign scholarship program for underprivileged students.

In recognition of his humanitarian contributions, he received an award from the Rotary Club of Makurdi in 2021. Additionally, during his time as Minister, he claimed to have initiated significant reforms at the Ministry of Interior aimed at improving staff welfare and operational effectiveness.

Personal Life

Abba Patrick Moro and family

Moro was married to Veronica Linda Moro, who passed away in 2018, after battling illness in Sweden. The couple had six children and recently lost one. Moro maintains a relatively low-profile lifestyle despite his long tenure in public service.

Recent News and Updates

In April 2025, Moro launched a foreign scholarship scheme for 50 indigent students from Benue South to study abroad in STEM and related fields.

A report in June 2025 described his six-year senatorial leadership in Benue South as “impactful” with sustained infrastructure and social-development interventions.

On 22 October 2025, the House of Representatives observed a minute of silence for the late son and grandson of Senator Moro, who passed on recently.

Abba Patrick Moro

Legacy

Senator Abba Patrick Moro’s journey from academic administrator and union leader to local government chairman, federal minister and now legislator demonstrates a consistent trajectory of public service. His emphasis on education, infrastructure and constituency development mark him as a results-oriented politician.

While controversies have arisen (notably the 2014 recruitment stampede when he was Minister) this current profile emphasises his reform-oriented image and long-standing representation of Benue South. His legacy will likely be judged by the sustainability of his constituency projects and his role in giving voice to the North-Central region in Nigeria’s Senate.