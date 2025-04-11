7 Smart tips to help you read faster and understand better

Are you trying to finish a novel before the movie comes out? Or do you need to catch up on school reading? Or maybe it's one of those days you have all the work emails piling up and need to get through then far by reading faster without losing understanding.

While this might seem like a superpower only Kyle XY from the series has, the good news is that you can train yourself to read faster and still get what you're reading. Here are tips that can help you achieve this.

1) Stop reading out loud in your head

Many of us read the way we were taught in primary school — by sounding out each word in our heads. This is called subvocalisation, and it slows you down a lot. Try to break this habit by focusing on phrases instead of individual words.

2) Use your finger or a pen to guide your eyes

Sounds childish, right? But it works. Using your finger or a pen under the line you’re reading helps your eyes move faster and stay focused. It’s like giving your brain a track to run on.

3) Don’t read everything the same way

Not everything needs deep focus. A message from your group chat? Skim it. A chapter from your textbook? Go slow and maybe take notes. Adjust your speed depending on what you're reading. You’ll save time and brainpower.

4) Avoid going back over and over

Ever find yourself rereading the same line multiple times? That’s called regression, and it’s usually a sign of distraction. Try reading in a quiet space, or setting a timer for short focus sessions (say, 20 minutes). You can always go back later if something didn’t make sense, but trust yourself to get it the first time.

5) Work on your vocabulary

Sometimes, reading feels slow simply because we keep pausing to understand words. The more words you know, the smoother your reading becomes. Jot down new words when you see them and look them up later. Over time, you’ll find you don’t have to stop as often.

6) Practice reading faster

Like any skill, reading speed improves with practice. Read a few pages every day, even if it’s just during your lunch break or while waiting in line. Over time, your brain gets better at processing text quickly and clearly.

7) Preview before you dive in

Before reading a long piece, take 30 seconds to scan it. Look at the headings, subheadings, and bold or italic text. Get an idea of what the main points are. This way, when you actually start reading, your brain already has a mental map of what’s coming.

With the above in mind, it is also important to note that speed reading can help you read more quickly, but it’s not always the best choice depending on your goal. Effective speed reading requires a balance between reading fast and actually understanding what you read.