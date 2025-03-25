7 Essential safety tips for using an Air Fryer 

Are you thinking of getting an air fryer? Or do you already have one and you are wondering how to safely use it?

It is no longer news that air fryers have now become more popular in kitchens especially since they can cook crispy, delicious food with little to no oil. But then, like any electrical device, they require proper handling to ensure safety. Here are some important safety tips to keep in mind when using an air fryer.

1. Place it on a heat-resistant surface

To prevent accidental fires, always ensure your air fryer is placed on a flat, heat-resistant surface, away from flammable materials such as curtains, paper towels, or wooden surfaces.

2) Keep it well-ventilated

Air fryers produce hot air while cooking, so they need proper airflow. Avoid placing them too close to walls or in tight spaces. Leave at least 5 inches (about 12 cm) of space around the appliance to prevent overheating.

3) Don’t overfill the basket

Overloading the air fryer basket can block air circulation, leading to uneven cooking and potential overheating. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on food capacity for the best results.

4) Be cautious with oil

While air fryers require little to no oil, if you do use oil, avoid spraying it directly inside the fryer. Instead, coat the food before placing it in the basket to prevent excess oil from dripping into the heating element.

5) Unplug after use

To prevent electrical hazards, always unplug the air fryer when it’s not in use. This also helps conserve energy and prevents accidental activation.

6) Never block the air vents

Blocking the air vents can cause overheating and may damage the appliance. Ensure nothing is placed over or too close to the vents while cooking.

7) Regularly clean your air fryer

Finally, it is important to always clean your air fryer. Built-up grease and food particles can cause smoke and unpleasant odours. Clean the basket, tray, and inside of the air fryer after each use. Most air fryer parts are dishwasher-safe, but always check the manufacturer’s instructions.