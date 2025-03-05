7 Common causes of hypertension in young adults

When you think of someone with Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, the most common thought is that it only affects older people.

But sadly, more young adults are now being diagnosed with it. High blood pressure can be dangerous because it increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.

The good news? It can be managed if you understand what causes it. Here are some common reasons why young adults may develop hypertension.

ALSO READ: Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

1) Stress and anxiety

Life in your 20s and 30s can be stressful as work, school, relationships, and financial struggles can all take a toll. When you're constantly stressed, your body releases hormones that temporarily raise your blood pressure. Over time, chronic stress can lead to long-term hypertension.

2) Poor diet

Many young people rely on fast food, instant noodles, and snacks, but these foods are loaded with salt, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. Too much salt makes your body retain water, which increases blood pressure.

3) Lack of exercise

Many young adults have sedentary lifestyles sitting at a desk all day, watching TV, or spending hours on their phones. A lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain and poor blood circulation, both of which contribute to high blood pressure.

4) Excessive alcohol and smoking

Drinking too much alcohol and smoking are two major risk factors for hypertension. Alcohol can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure, and long-term use weakens your blood vessels. Smoking, on the other hand, damages your arteries and makes your heart work harder.

5) Obesity and weight gain

Carrying extra weight puts more pressure on your heart and blood vessels, leading to high blood pressure. Unfortunately, many young adults gain weight due to poor diet and lack of exercise.

6) Genetics

Sometimes, hypertension runs in families. If your parents or close relatives have high blood pressure, you might be at a higher risk of developing it too.

7) Too much caffeine and energy drinks

Many young people rely on coffee, energy drinks, and caffeinated sodas to stay awake, but excessive caffeine can increase blood pressure temporarily. Over time, too much caffeine can lead to chronic hypertension.