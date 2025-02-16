7 bad driving habits you need to stop right now!

Driving is a skill that requires a certain level of expertise and if you've been driving for a while, it's easy to consider yourself an expert. But what if I told you it goes beyond putting your key in the ignition and hitting your throttle?

There's so much more to learn before you call yourself an expert driver. Unfortunately, even the most experienced drivers make mistakes that can jeopardize their safety and the safety of other drivers. It gets even worse if you consider that many of them don't know these driving habits are bad.

We're motivated to help you stay safe today and that's why we're reviewing 7 popular bad driving habits most drivers exhibit on and off the road.

1. Speeding

This one's a pretty obvious one, isn't it? While most of us often embrace this habit, it doesn't make it safe or acceptable. Driving above the speed limit is such a big cause of accidents that road safety officials warn against it. So, if you ever get tempted to go above the posted limit for a particular road, tell the voices in your head to get behind you.

2. Disregarding traffic signs

Everyone should know this one. It's one of the first lessons in driving schools. But how come many people still fall short. We often get tempted to disregard traffic signs in our haste to get to our destination, but what if this singular mistake stops you from ever reaching your destination?

3. Drunk driving

It's Friday night and you've just popped bottles of drinks in the club, because who doesn't like to relax. While occasional fun is good and in fact recommended, it should not put your life in any kind of danger. So, avoid your keys if you're under the slightest influence of alcohol or drugs.

4. Drowsy driving

Driving while tired is as dangerous as drunk driving. If you begin to feel tired in the middle of a long trip, pull over in a safe spot and rest. You'd only be delayed, but well, that's better than death.

5. Driving without seatbelts

The seatbelts are not a fashion piece. They're in fact, one of the most functional parts of your car. It's a lifesaver that doesn't take more than a few seconds to wear. Rebuke that spirit that's always telling you it's discomforting, unless you want to enjoy the comfort of a coffin.

6. Wrong parking

Whether you're stopping for a few seconds or not, parking wrongly can put the lives of other road users at risk. So no matter how tight a place is, always look for a comfortable space to park well.

7. Using headphones

Loud music is generally distracting. Now imagine listening to loud music over headphones or earbuds? Blocks you from the world around you. It's even illegal in Nigeria, so put your headphones away, you'll have all evening to use it when you get to your destination.