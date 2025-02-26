5 Tips for a smooth return to work after maternity leave

Returning to work after maternity leave can feel overwhelming as you adjust to balancing career responsibilities and motherhood.

This process is better with some planning and positive mindset.

So, if you are about to return to work after maternity leave, here are some practical tips to help make the process smoother;

Plan ahead

Before your maternity leave ends, you can start preparing for your return. You can do this by reaching out to your employer to confirm your return date and discuss any adjustments you might need, such as flexible hours, lesser tasks or remote work options.

When it is time to officially resume, you can also plan your mornings the night before. Lay out outfits, pack lunches, and organise everything your baby will need to minimize stress and save time.

Ease back gradually

Resuming work after maternity leave is one thing that will take a toll on you physically and emotionally. This is why it has to be a gradual process. If possible, arrange for a phased return to work.

Starting with part-time hours or a few days a week can help you transition smoothly and manage the separation from your baby. If this is not possible, you can start practicing returning to work a week earlier by adjusting your routine to mirror how it'll look when you officially resume work.

Prepare for emotional challenges

Resuming work after maternity leave can be emotional as mentioned earlier. With that being said, it’s normal to feel guilt, sadness, or anxiety when leaving your baby for the first time.

It'll help if you can acknowledge these emotions, and remind yourself that balancing work and family is a personal journey that requires patience and self-compassion.

Organise childcare early

Find reliable childcare in advance. Whether it’s a daycare, nanny, or trusted family member, ensure your child is in safe hands. Do trial runs before your return to ease anxiety and establish a routine.

Set realistic expectations

You don’t have to be perfect or expect to immediately be the same as it was before you had a baby.

Focus on doing your best both at work and at home, and give yourself grace as you adjust to your new role as a working parent. You should also be open with your employer about your needs and potential challenges as a new parent.