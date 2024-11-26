5 things women who smell good never do

For many women, maintaining a pleasant and lasting fragrance is not just about spraying perfume but about adopting a lifestyle that supports freshness. While smelling good might seem effortless for some, there are specific habits that women who always smell great avoid.

Here are five things women who smell good never do, and how you can incorporate these practices into your daily routine for long-lasting freshness.

1. They don’t skip proper hygiene practices

Women who consistently smell good prioritise their hygiene routine and never rely on perfumes to mask unpleasant odours. They ensure daily showers, especially in Nigeria's humid climate, using antibacterial soaps to tackle sweat and odour-causing bacteria.

Tip: Focus on areas prone to sweating, like underarms and feet, and exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells that can trap odours.

2. They never ignore their clothes

It’s not just about personal hygiene; your clothes play a huge role in how you smell. Women who smell good avoid wearing clothes that have absorbed odours from cooking, sweat, or dampness.

Tip: Always air out your clothes and use fabric softeners or laundry detergents with fresh scents. For an added touch, spritz your wardrobe with a fabric-safe spray.

3. They don’t skip moisturising before applying fragrance

A key secret to long-lasting perfume is a moisturised body. Women who smell good never apply fragrance directly to dry skin, as it evaporates quickly. Instead, they use unscented or lightly scented lotions to lock in the scent.

Tip: Apply perfume to pulse points like the wrists, neck, and behind the ears for optimal diffusion.

4. They never overdo fragrance layering

While layering products like body washes, lotions, and perfumes can enhance a scent, overdoing it can create clashing fragrances or overwhelming smells. Women who smell good stick to complementary scents or a single signature fragrance.

Tip: If you’re layering, choose products from the same fragrance line or opt for neutral scents that blend well together.

5. They don’t ignore their diet

What you eat significantly impacts how you smell. Women who consistently smell fresh avoid foods that cause strong body odours, like garlic, onions, or excessively spicy dishes, without proper balance.

Tip: Incorporate fruits like pineapples and oranges, as well as plenty of water, to naturally enhance your body’s scent from within.