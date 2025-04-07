5 Step glass skin routine that works for Melanin Queens

First cleanse: Use an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup and sunscreen.

Second cleanse: Follow up with a gentle, hydrating water-based cleanser to cleanse the skin thoroughly.

This step prevents clogged pores, reduces dullness, and lays the groundwork for the rest of your routine. Look out for ingredients like chamomile, green tea, or centella asiatica to calm inflammation often experienced with melanin-rich skin.