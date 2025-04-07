5 Step glass skin routine that works for Melanin Queens

Glass skin, a term that originated in South Korea, refers to a complexion that is so smooth, luminous, and hydrated, it resembles a pane of glass.
While the beauty trend first gained traction in East Asia, melanin-rich skin can also achieve this radiant, dewy glow with the proper care and consistency. The key lies in understanding your skin’s unique needs and using products that enhance, rather than disrupt, its natural balance.
Here’s a 5-step glass skin routine tailored specifically for melanin queens who want to unlock their skin’s inner glow.
1. Double Cleanse for a Fresh Start
The first rule of glowing skin is a clean canvas. A double cleanse ensures every trace of dirt, makeup, sunscreen, and pollution is removed from the skin without stripping away natural oils.
First cleanse: Use an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup and sunscreen.
Second cleanse: Follow up with a gentle, hydrating water-based cleanser to cleanse the skin thoroughly.
This step prevents clogged pores, reduces dullness, and lays the groundwork for the rest of your routine. Look out for ingredients like chamomile, green tea, or centella asiatica to calm inflammation often experienced with melanin-rich skin.
2. Exfoliate Gently but Regularly
Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and encourages cell turnover, which is crucial for a glowing complexion. However, melanin-rich skin is more prone to hyperpigmentation, so harsh scrubs and over-exfoliation should be avoided.
Opt for chemical exfoliants like lactic acid, mandelic acid, or PHAs (polyhydroxy acids), which are gentler than AHAs.
Start with once or twice a week and increase based on how your skin responds.
This step helps to fade dark spots and smooth out uneven texture without triggering irritation.
3. Hydrate with an Essence or Toner
Hydration is the heartbeat of glass skin. After cleansing and exfoliating, apply a hydrating toner or essence to plump the skin and prepare it for deeper product absorption.
Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, rose water, or snail mucin for intense hydration.
Apply using your hands and gently pat into the skin for better absorption.
This step instantly boosts the skin’s radiance and leaves it feeling soft and supple.
4. Treat and Nourish with a Serum
Serums are concentrated treatments that target specific skin concerns. For melanin-rich skin aiming for that glassy glow, choose serums that promote brightness, even tone, and hydration.
Niacinamide helps reduce hyperpigmentation and regulate sebum.
Vitamin C boosts collagen and fades dark spots.
Peptides and ceramides strengthen the skin barrier.
Apply your serum and press it gently into your skin, allowing it to absorb fully before moving to the next step.
5. Seal It All with Moisturiser and SPF
A good moisturiser locks in hydration, while sunscreen protects your glow from UV damage—one of the main culprits behind hyperpigmentation in melanin-rich skin.
Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that keeps skin hydrated without clogging pores.
Follow up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) every morning—even on cloudy days or when indoors.
Look for sunscreens formulated for darker skin tones to avoid a white cast, such as those with transparent zinc oxide or chemical filters.
Achieving glass skin isn’t about perfection, it’s about consistency, care, and confidence. With this five-step routine tailored for melanin-rich skin, you’ll be nourishing your skin in all the right ways to unlock that healthy, radiant glow.
Remember, beauty isn’t about altering your skin but enhancing its natural brilliance. So, queens, get glowing, your skin deserves to shine!
