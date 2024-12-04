5 reasons you look older in photos than in real life

If you ever looked at a photo of yourself and thought, "I don't look like that in real life!" you're not alone.

Many people feel they appear older in pictures than they do face-to-face. It can be a bit upsetting, especially when you feel young at heart. There are reasons why this happens, and there are simple ways to fix it.

Here, we'll look at five common reasons why you might look older in photos and share some practical tips for looking your best.

1. Harsh lighting highlights wrinkles and shadows

Bright or direct lighting can create strong shadows on your face, making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable. This kind of lighting can come from overhead lights or direct sunlight during midday.

Tip: Try to take photos in soft, natural light. Early morning or late afternoon sunlight is gentle and more flattering. If you're indoors, stand near a window where the light is diffused. Avoid harsh fluorescent lights when possible.

2. The camera flattens your features

Cameras capture images in two dimensions, which can make your face look flatter than it does in real life. This flattening effect can emphasise signs of ageing.

Tip: Add some depth by slightly turning your head to the side instead of facing the camera straight on. This angle creates natural shadows that define your features. Tilting your chin down a bit can also help.

3. Unflattering angles emphasise ageing signs

Photos taken from below can highlight areas you'd rather not focus on, like a double chin or neck lines. The angle of the camera plays a big role in how you look in photos.

Tip: Ask the person taking the photo to hold the camera at eye level or slightly above. This higher angle is more flattering and can make you look younger. If you're taking a selfie, raise the camera a bit and look up with your eyes.

4. Stress or awkwardness shows on your face

Feeling uncomfortable in front of the camera can lead to stiff or forced expressions. Tension can show up as tightness around your eyes and mouth, making you appear older.

Tip: Before the photo is taken, take a deep breath and relax your shoulders. Think of a happy memory or someone who makes you smile. A genuine, relaxed smile always looks better than a forced one.

5. Makeup or clothing doesn't translate well in photos

Certain makeup products can appear too heavy or shiny under flash photography. Similarly, some clothing colours or patterns might not flatter you on camera as they do in person.

Tip: Use matte makeup products and avoid heavy foundation or powders that can settle into lines. Choose clothing in solid, flattering colours that complement your skin tone. Stay away from busy patterns or anything that might distract from your face.