Snap the best pictures: Top 5 camera phones of 2024

While there is no perfect phone, there are pros and cons to each of these phones based on your specific needs and desires.

If you are looking for a new phone in a world of phones, here are five that reign supreme:

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra

This Android phone starts off this list with its impressive camera phone with three 50MP sensors, including a large one-inch main sensor and 5X zoom. It pairs the zoom lens with a larger sensor, achieving a wider aperture on the zoom than its competitors. See the price here.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra

Thanks to its increased picture quality and range, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the top camera phones of 2024. Pictures taken with the 200MP primary sensor now have a more natural appearance thanks to improvements in colour and dynamic range. The S24 Ultra's 5X zoom camera is a step down from the S23 Ultra's 10X zoom, but overall, the images seem better despite the shorter zoom distance thanks to greater colour and less noise. Check out the price here.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features 5X optical zoom and periscope technology. It is a top iPhone camera with a 6-axis stabiliser for steady photography. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also offers remarkable detail, sharpness, and a greater dynamic range when recording in Apple's ProRes format at maximum resolution and frame rate. This makes it an excellent choice for both photography and video creators. See the price here.

Pixel 8 Pro

The main camera of the Pixel 8 Pro has a larger f/1.65 aperture than its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, making it superior. Compared to the lacklustre f/1.9 aperture on the Pixel 7 Pro, the f/1.65 lens is an astounding feat.

The iPhone 15 Pro lets in less light than the Pixel 8 Pro since Pixel 8 Pro lets more light be absorbed through its aperture. Reviewers have said that while some pictures captured with the Pixel 8 Pro look better, others—particularly those taken at night or in low light—look better when taken with the iPhone. They also stated that food photography looks better with the Pixel 8 Pro.

See the price here.

OnePlus 12

There was a distinct photographer's style in mind while the OnePlus 12 camera system was being designed. However, because of its 3x magnification lens, it might not be appropriate for telephoto pictures or extremely close-up macro photography.

The maximum magnification of its lens is only 3x, which is significantly less than the 5x lens found on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Instead, it outperforms the iPhone and Pixel in portrait and landscape photography, displaying an array of colours and a natural look. See the price here.