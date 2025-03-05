5 Popular skincare products and how they work

It is the season where almost everyone has a skincare routine or wishes they had one. But then, with so many skincare products out there, it can be confusing to know what they do and how they work. Well, let's break it down in simple terms, so you know exactly what each product does for your skin.

1) Cleansers

Cleansers help remove dirt, sweat, oil, and makeup from your face. Washing your face with just water won’t get rid of all the impurities, so a good cleanser is a must. Cleansers work by breaking down dirt and oil and helps prevent clogged pores. The type you use also matter. Gel or foam cleansers are great for oily skin, while cream cleansers work well for dry or sensitive skin.

2) Toners

Toners help remove any leftover dirt after cleansing and prepare your skin to absorb other products better. Some toners contain hydrating ingredients (like hyaluronic acid) to keep skin soft. Others have exfoliating acids (like glycolic acid) to remove dead skin cells and brighten your complexion.

3) Serums

Serums are like magic potions for your skin. They contain highly concentrated ingredients to target specific skin concerns like acne, ageing, or dullness.

Serums are of different types. Vitamin C serums help brighten the skin and fade dark spots. Hyaluronic acid serums add deep hydration and make the skin plump. Retinol serums boost collagen, helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

4) Moisturisers

Every skin type needs a moisturiser! It helps keep your skin hydrated and acts as a barrier against dryness and irritation. Moisturisers prevent moisture loss by sealing water into the skin. Light, gel-based moisturisers are great for oily skin, while thicker creams work best for dry skin.

5) Sunscreen

No matter your skin type or colour, sunscreen is a must! It protects your skin from harmful UV rays that cause premature ageing and skin cancer. Sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher protect against sun damage. Some sunscreens have zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which sit on the skin and block UV rays.