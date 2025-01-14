Here are 10 cars you can buy with ₦2 Million in Nigeria today

Owning a car in Nigeria has become a luxury many can barely afford.

With the skyrocketing prices of both new and used cars, it’s no surprise that the dream of owning a vehicle feels out of reach for most Nigerians.

In the last four years, the cost of brand-new and Tokunbo (foreign used) cars has hit record highs, thanks to the continuous depreciation of the naira against the dollar.

Import duties and rising exchange rates have further compounded the issue, making vehicles unaffordable for many, especially low and middle-income earners. The rich might be feeling the pinch too, but that's not our focus here.

Many Nigerians buy used cars because they are less expensive than imported brand-new or locally assembled ones.

Findings show that the market for brand-new cars in Nigeria is estimated at only about 13,000 per annum while the used cars market is estimated at about 500,000 per annum.

Currently, a good second-hand car costs above ₦5 million - a price tag far beyond the reach of the average Nigerian.

This has forced many to hold onto their old cars for longer.

But all hope is not lost! If you have ₦2 million, there are still reliable options to get you on the road.

Here are 10 cars you can consider:

1. Honda Accord (Baby Boy)

The Honda Accord, popularly nicknamed "Baby Boy" in Nigeria is celebrated for its durability, reliability, and comfort. It is an excellent choice for Nigerian roads due to its affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. While it may require some modifications (like slightly raising the suspension) for very rough terrains, it is well-suited for urban and highway use.

2. Ford Focus (2001–2003)

The Ford Focus is a practical and budget-friendly car for Nigerians who prioritize fuel efficiency and responsive handling. It’s best suited for urban areas and highways but may struggle on rough roads without modifications. It has a slightly high maintenance costs.

3. Golf Three

The Volkswagen Golf Mk3 is a practical and reliable car for Nigerian drivers, particularly for those on a budget. It excels in fuel efficiency, affordability, and easy maintenance, making it a favorite for students, young professionals, and small families. However, its low ground clearance and modest engine power make it less suited for rugged terrains.

4. Mitsubishi Space Wagon

The Mitsubishi Space Wagon is a solid choice for Nigerian families or individuals needing a reliable, spacious vehicle. Its flexible seating and cargo space make it versatile for both personal and small business use. While it is better suited for urban and highway driving, its moderate ground clearance and durable build allow it to handle some level of rough terrain.

5. Kia Picanto (2010)

The Kia Picanto (2010) is a compact city car known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and small size, making it ideal for urban driving. It is designed for city use, offering nimble handling and easy parking due to its compact size. Acceleration is not quick but sufficient for daily commuting and it struggles with rough terrain.

6. Toyota Camry (Pencil Light)

Toyota Camry is an economical option for families and individuals looking for a dependable, long-lasting sedan. It is highly reliable and durable, even with heavy use. The spare parts are affordable and widely available. The Camry Pencil Light offers great value for money.

7. Peugeot 406

The Peugeot 406 gained popularity due to its balance of performance and affordability, making it a favorite among taxi drivers and private owners alike. Local mechanics are familiar with this model, especially since it's popular among commercial taxi operators. With proper maintenance and careful driving, the Peugeot 406 offers great value for its price.

8. Honda Civic (1999)

The Honda Civic is an extremely fuel-efficient and durable car if properly maintained. Although it has a small interior space but it is well-suited for city driving and highways.

9. Toyota Corolla (1999)

Toyota Corollas are renowned for their longevity with proper maintenance. It is a practical, fuel-efficient, and low-maintenance car that is well-suited for Nigerian roads. The Corolla is a reliable choice for individuals or small families looking for a budget-friendly car.

10. Volvo 240 Wagon

The Volvo 240 Wagon is a classic station wagon that would be considered vintage today. It is not the most fuel-efficient car but it remains a classic workhorse that thrives in conditions requiring durability and practicality.