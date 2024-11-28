5 interesting uses of baking soda aside from baking

Most of us know baking soda as the one ingredient that makes baked goods rise, but did you know that it can do so much more than just help with baking?

It’s one of the most versatile items you can own, and it’s affordable too. Baking soda can solve problems you didn’t even know had easy solutions.

Here are five interesting ways you can use baking soda outside the kitchen:

1. A natural cleaner for your home

Baking soda can be used to scrub away stubborn stains, grease, and grime from almost any surface. Mix a bit of baking soda with water to make a paste, and use it to clean your sinks, stovetops, and even tiles. Its gentle abrasiveness won’t damage surfaces, making it a safer choice than harsh chemical cleaners.

2. A safe deodoriser

Have you ever opened your fridge and been greeted by an unpleasant smell? Baking soda can help with that. Place an open box of baking soda in your fridge, and it will absorb odours, keeping things fresh. It works wonders in other areas too—sprinkle some in your shoes, garbage bins, or even on your carpets before vacuuming to eliminate bad smells.

3. A quick fix for skin irritations

Baking soda isn’t just for cleaning your home; it can also care for your skin. If you’re dealing with an itchy insect bite or a minor rash, a paste made from baking soda and water can soothe the irritation. For a relaxing bath, add a cup of baking soda to your tub—it’s great for softening skin.

4. A gentle teeth whitener

Baking soda is found in toothpaste, and for good reason. It’s a natural whitener that can help remove surface stains on your teeth. Mix a small amount with water to create a paste and brush gently. However, don’t use it too often as its abrasiveness can wear down enamel over time. Stick to using it occasionally for a brighter smile.

5. A fire extinguisher for small fires